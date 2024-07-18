42 people arrested during human trafficking operation in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Forty-two people were arrested during a two-day operation targeting human trafficking in Scottsdale, according to authorities.

The Scottsdale Police Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit last week conducted an operation to arrest sex buyers, child predators and individuals involved with the sex trade and trafficking.

According to police, the operation was decoy-based; no children were directly involved.

Police departments in Goodyear, Avondale and Surprise also participated.

Among the 42 arrests, there were 11 felonies and 31 misdemeanors.

Charges included child sex trafficking, pandering, prostitution, drug possession and various other criminal activities.

No additional details were immediately released.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.