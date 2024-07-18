Close
ARIZONA NEWS

42 people arrested during human trafficking operation in Scottsdale

Jul 17, 2024, 9:30 PM

Human trafficking sting in Scottsdale leads to 42 arrests...

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Forty-two people were arrested during a two-day operation targeting human trafficking in Scottsdale, according to authorities.

The Scottsdale Police Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit last week conducted an operation to arrest sex buyers, child predators and individuals involved with the sex trade and trafficking.

According to police, the operation was decoy-based; no children were directly involved.

Police departments in Goodyear, Avondale and Surprise also participated.

Among the 42 arrests, there were 11 felonies and 31 misdemeanors.

Charges included child sex trafficking, pandering, prostitution, drug possession and various other criminal activities.

No additional details were immediately released.

