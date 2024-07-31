Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in Democratic primary in blue-friendly Arizona CD3

Jul 30, 2024, 8:38 PM | Updated: 8:41 pm

Yassamin Ansari...

Yassamin Ansari led in the Democratic primary in Arizona Congressional District 3 on July 30, 2024. (Yassamin Ansari Photo)

(Yassamin Ansari Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in the Democratic primary in Arizona Congressional District 3 on Tuesday, a win that could signal a major step toward becoming a member of U.S. Congress next year.

Ansari is ahead by 4% in the Democrat-friendly district that includes downtown, south and west Phoenix, as well as parts of Glendale, on the first ballot drop.

Jeff Zink won the Republican primary but will face an uphill battle to win the congressional seat.

RELATED STORIES

The winner will replace incumbent Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 5

Who are Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán?

Ansari began her career as a policy advisor advocating for climate change reform at the United Nations. After being elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2021, she focused on sustainability, housing, education, climate action, reproductive freedoms and worker’s rights.

She served as vice mayor before leaving the city council at the end of March.

Terán was in her first term serving in the Arizona Senate after being elected in November 2022. She resigned in April 2023 to focus on her congressional run.

Terán had also served in the Arizona House and previously chaired the Arizona Democratic Party.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Justin Heap sitting at desk...

Aaron Decker

Justin Heap ahead in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder

Justin Heap leads Stephen Richer in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder after first ballot drop.

9 minutes ago

Arizona 2024 primary election live blog...

KTAR.com

Live blog: Arizonans cast their votes in primaries, setting the stage for general election

Follow this live blog to stay up-to-date on the Arizona 2024 primary election, which will shape the future of the Nov. 5 general election.

20 minutes ago

Rachel Mitchell peers into the distance...

KTAR.com

Rachel Mitchell likely to win Republican primary for Maricopa County Attorney

Mitchell is likely to defeat Gina Godbehere in a rematch of the 2022 Maricopa County Attorney Republican primary, inching a step closer to retaining her current position.

23 minutes ago

Amish Shah currently holds a lead in the CD-1 Democratic primary. (Amish Shah Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

Shah leads Democratic nomination for Arizona CD1, could face Schweikert in general election

Amish Shah currently holds a lead over a handful of other nominees as ballots continue being counted Tuesday night.

42 minutes ago

Abe Hamadeh smiling...

Aaron Decker

Hamadeh leads Masters in Arizona CD8 Republican primary after the first ballot drop

Abe Hamadeh leads Blake Masters in primary for Arizona 8th Congressional District following first ballot drop.

56 minutes ago

Kari Lake at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee...

KTAR.com

Kari Lake wins Republican Arizona US Senate primary, setting up battle with Ruben Gallego

Kari Lake won the Republican Arizona U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with Democrat Ruben Gallego in the general election.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in Democratic primary in blue-friendly Arizona CD3