PHOENIX — Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in the Democratic primary in Arizona Congressional District 3 on Tuesday, a win that could signal a major step toward becoming a member of U.S. Congress next year.

Ansari is ahead by 4% in the Democrat-friendly district that includes downtown, south and west Phoenix, as well as parts of Glendale, on the first ballot drop.

Jeff Zink won the Republican primary but will face an uphill battle to win the congressional seat.

The winner will replace incumbent Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 5

Who are Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán?

Ansari began her career as a policy advisor advocating for climate change reform at the United Nations. After being elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2021, she focused on sustainability, housing, education, climate action, reproductive freedoms and worker’s rights.

She served as vice mayor before leaving the city council at the end of March.

Terán was in her first term serving in the Arizona Senate after being elected in November 2022. She resigned in April 2023 to focus on her congressional run.

Terán had also served in the Arizona House and previously chaired the Arizona Democratic Party.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.