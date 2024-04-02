Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Democrat Ruben Gallego starts year with best fundraising quarter of his Senate run

Apr 2, 2024, 8:01 AM

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego announced on April 2, 2024, that his Senate campaign raised $7.5 million the first quarter of the year. (File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona announced Tuesday that he started 2024 with the best fundraising quarter of his Senate campaign.

The Phoenix congressman said he received more than $7.5 million in contributions from January to March. That doubled his previous quarterly high of $3.75 million from Q1 in 2023, his first fundraising period after entering the race for independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat.

With the general election about seven months away, the presumptive Democratic nominee said he has more than $9.6 million cash on hand, a $3.1 million bump from what he carried into the year.

“Thanks to the support of hundreds of thousands of small-dollar donors who have chipped in what they could to help elect Ruben Gallego, we are building the infrastructure to win this November,” Nichole Johnson, Gallego’s campaign manager, said in a press release. “Arizonans are ready to elect a senator who will defend abortion rights, cut costs for families and take care of our veterans — and that’s exactly what Ruben will do.”

How are Republicans doing in fundraising for U.S. Senate seat?

With Sinema deciding not to seek reelection, Gallego will likely face off against Republican Kari Lake in the Nov. 5 general election.

Lake still has to fend off Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the July 30 primary election, although polling shows the former TV news anchor and 2022 gubernatorial nominee with a commanding lead.

Lake, who entered the Senate race in October 2023, hasn’t announced her 2024 Q1 fundraising numbers yet. The Federal Election Commission filing deadline is April 15.

Lake entered 2024 with $1.08 million cash on hand after reporting $2.1 million in receipts and $1.02 million in disbursements for Q4 of 2023. Lamb, meanwhile, closed 2023 with about $256,000 cash on hand.

