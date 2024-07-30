PHOENIX — The northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway off-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road in Scottsdale will close for an estimated 60 days starting Wednesday, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the extended closure is a part of the ongoing freeway widening project that began back in January.

Motorists are advised to utilize an alternate route, such as the northbound Loop 101 exit at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and the frontage road to get to Princess Drive/Pima Road. Additionally, drivers should prepare for extra travel time and follow traffic suggestions such as slowing their speed and creating space away from construction workers.

The upcoming closure starts a week after the nearby northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright was decommissioned for two months.

Northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Princess Dr closes July 31 MORE: https://t.co/CSRovZ7Bb7 pic.twitter.com/aYBw6h68RP — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 26, 2024

In addition, the southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road started a two-month closure in mid-June.

When will project on Loop 101 in Scottsdale end?

The $108 million Loop 101 improvement project is scheduled to be completed in early 2026.

When the Scottsdale project is completed, the freeway will be one lane wider over 4.5 miles in both directions between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road.

In addition, crews are converting the Frank Lloyd Wright interchange to a diamond configuration and installing new signs, signals and lighting.

Funding for the project comes from a regional transportation sales tax.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.