Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

6 Arizona cities rank in top 20 of best cities for first-time home buyers

Jul 29, 2024, 4:35 AM

Six Arizona cities all ranked in the top-20 in WalletHub’s “Best Cities for First-Time Home Buy...

Six Arizona cities all ranked in the top-20 in WalletHub’s “Best Cities for First-Time Home Buyers (2024)” study released this month. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Surprise, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Chandler, Peoria and Mesa all ranked in the top 20 of WalletHub’s “Best Cities for First-Time Home Buyers (2024)” study released this month.

WalletHub rated 300 cities of various sizes and compared them using 22 different factors, including market attractiveness, affordability and quality of life.

While first-time buyers made up just 32% of the market last year, according to Realtor Magazine, it’s better to be a first-time home buyer in a handful of cities in the Grand Canyon state, per WalletHub’s study.

In the overall rankings, Surprise (sixth) Gilbert (ninth) placed in the top 10, while Scottsdale (12th), Chandler (14th), Peoria (18th) and Mesa (19th) rounded out the top 20.

RELATED STORIES

How the study was conducted

WalletHub’s rating system consisted of three main categories: affordability rank, real-estate market rank and quality of life rank.

A few notable subcategories were average cost of homeowner’s insurance, rent-to-price-ratio and weather.

Even though Surprise came in at No. 204 under quality of life, the west-Valley city came in at No. 4 for real-estate market rank and No. 22 for affordability rank, powering the city to sixth overall.

Yuma came in at No. 22 overall, while Phoenix was 45th, Glendale was 68th, Tempe was 85th and Tucson was 122nd, respectively.

Palm Bay, Florida was ranked first overall, as four other Florida cities (Cape Coral, Port St. Lucie, Tampa and Orlando) rounded out the top five.

Berkeley, California came in last place of the 300 cities that were ranked.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Clean Elections coverage of Arizona primary debates, featuring US Senate hopeful Mark Lamb...

Payne Moses

Arizona’s Clean Elections exceeded reach expectations of primary debate programming

Clean Elections, a non-partisan elections commission, announced last week its primary debate series reached more Arizonans than any other previous year.

11 minutes ago

Governor Katie Hobbs of Arizona speaks at podium...

Payne Moses

Gov. Katie Hobbs: Arizona’s credit outlook upped to ‘positive’ by rating agency

Governor Katie Hobbs announced Thursday that the state of Arizona's credit outlook was upgraded from "stable" to "positive," according to a mega credit-rating agency.

20 minutes ago

The missile-manufacturing operation of RTX Corp.'s Raytheon division is based in Tucson. (Raytheon ...

Phoenix Business Journal

Raytheon in Tucson wins $2 billion missile contract as RTX raises full-year guidance

Tucson-based missiles and defense products manufacturer Raytheon has won a nearly $2 billion contract that will supply the Japanese military as well as U.S. forces.

31 minutes ago

Fry's Food Stores front at Union Plaza...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from July 26-28

PHOENIX — From a Colorado judge halting Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons to investigation of a roof collapsing beneath a commercial worker, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from July 26-28. Fry’s parent Kroger’s $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons temporarily halted by Colorado judge The $24.6 billion plan for Fry’s Food Stores parent […]

11 hours ago

A road closed sign stands on an Arizona highway while cows walk across the road in the background....

KTAR.com

Southbound State Route 87 closed near Payson due to the SandStone brush fire

The southbound lanes of State Route 87 were closed near Payson due to the SandStone brush fire, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Alejandra Gomez, executive director of Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), speaks out abou...

Alex Cunningham/Cronkite News

Arizona’s Proposition 314, authorizing local enforcement of federal immigration law, would face legal hurdles if approved

Proposition 314 would make it a crime under Arizona law to cross the border illegally – it faces high legal hurdles.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

6 Arizona cities rank in top 20 of best cities for first-time home buyers