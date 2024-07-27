Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

50-foot sculpture at Scottsdale roundabout added to city’s public art collection

Jul 27, 2024, 3:00 PM

A 50-foot steel sculpture...

A 50-foot steel sculpture by internationally recognized artist Phillip K. Smith III is located at a roundabout in north Scottsdale at the intersection of Raintree Drive and Hayden Road. (Photo by Prian Passey.)

(Photo by Prian Passey.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The City of Scottsdale this week unveiled a 50-foot steel sculpture at a roundabout in north Scottsdale.

The artwork, created by internationally-recognized artist Phillip K. Smith III, is a painted steel sculpture located within the traffic circle at the intersection of Raintree Drive and Hayden Road.

Named “TRI-HEX-CIRC,” the vertical sculpture geometrically transforms from a circle at its base to a hexagon in the middle to a triangle at the top.

RELATED STORIES

“I hope that ‘TRI-HEX-CIRC’ becomes a visual icon for this part of north Scottsdale — a feeling that you know where you are when you see it,” Smith said in a press release. 

Scottsdale Public Art, part of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts, commissioned Smith for the project on behalf of the City of Scottsdale. 

“It’s exciting to have an artist of Smith’s caliber in our collection because then it brings national and international attention to local artists and helps support their careers as well,” Kati Ballares, the director of Scottsdale Public Art, said in the release. “It’s important to have a public art program that has a balance of both international artists and local artists.”

Smith is a trained architect and practicing artist. While his work is predominantly based in object-making, it also incorporates the environment. 

“TRI-HEX-CIRC” engages with the movement of the sun throughout the day to create an ever-shifting light and shadow icon.

“You drive by in the morning going to work, and it’s going to be a different color than when you drive by at night when you’re driving home,” Tanya Galin, the public art manager for Scottsdale Public Art, said in the release. “I love that it represents the surrounding area; it reflects the environment. That’s what I appreciate about the piece. I like that it’s public art in an unexpected place.” 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters deliver over 800,000 petition signatures to the capitol t...

Associated Press

Arizona judge rejects wording for a state abortion ballot measure, Republicans plan to appeal

A judge on Friday rejected an effort by GOP lawmakers to use the term “unborn human being” to refer to a fetus in the pamphlet that Arizona voters would use to weigh a ballot measure that would expand abortion access in the state.

4 hours ago

Northside at SanTan Village....

KTAR.com

Construction begins on ‘Northside at SanTan Village’ development project in Gilbert

Construction is underway on a mixed-use development project that will offer high-end retail, restaurant and hotel amenities to the SanTan Village submarket in Gilbert.

6 hours ago

Two Arizona agencies will receive $125,000 grants from the USDA for rural energy solutions. (Pexels...

KTAR.com

2 Arizona agencies awarded grants from USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program

The USDA announced investments for rural energy solutions on Friday, including two $125,000 grants for Arizona agencies.

8 hours ago

Yellow police caution tape saying "STOP"...

KTAR.com

2 women dead after car crashes into metal pole in Phoenix

Two women are dead after Phoenix Police found car crashed into a metal power pole on Friday morning.

9 hours ago

Conn's Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection on July 23. (Conn's Photo)...

Chandler France/Houston Business Journal

Conn’s to close Arizona stores, mulls ‘full-chain liquidation’ amid bankruptcy

Conn's is closing stores across the country, including in Phoenix, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

9 hours ago

A man was arrested after his mother reported him committing alleged bestiality involving a horse. (...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for alleged bestiality incidents involving horse near Anthem

A man was arrested after his mother reported alleged bestiality incidents involving a horse near Anthem, authorities said Friday.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

50-foot sculpture at Scottsdale roundabout added to city’s public art collection