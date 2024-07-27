PHOENIX – Two women are dead after a vehicle crashed into a metal power pole on Friday morning.

At 6 a.m., Phoenix Police responded to a single vehicle crash near 35th and Sweetwater Avenues. Officers found a woman on fire outside of the car. The Phoenix Fire personnel extinguished the fire and provided medical care to the woman. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive her injuries. A second woman was found dead in the passenger seat.

According to a press release, initial information shows that the driver was traveling north on 35th Avenue at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go off the road and hit a large metal power pole.

Police did not release the name of the victims.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

