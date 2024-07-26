PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is getting set to launch a new tool to keep crime victims better informed about their cases.

SPIDR Tech, a public safety service company, designed the new Phoenix Police tool, which is set to debut Aug. 6.

The technology works with the city’s computer systems to provide crime victims with real-time updates to their cases.

Interim Chief Michael Sullivan said the tool will help the department meet one of its top goals.

“One of the guiding principles of the department’s crime reduction plan released earlier this year was to be community and victim-centered,” Sullivan said in a news release. “This will allow us to communicate with and better inform the people we serve.”

How does the new tool work?

The new tool will automatically send text message confirmations to crime victims who call 911 or the Phoenix Police nonemergency number from a cellphone.

Callers also will be notified when the police response has been delayed, which can happen when officers are diverted to higher-priority cases or the call volume is high.

Users will also be sent an automated survey about their experience.

“We want to hear from the public about how we’re doing,” Sullivan said. “This valuable feedback will help us identify and understand areas where we can improve.”

What else is Phoenix Police doing to improve communication?

The new tool isn’t the only way police are working to improve communications with Phoenix crime victims.

The department also is revamping its victim-centered webpage with a new portal.

The portal will allow victims to check their case status and sign up to receive updates, with email and phone call options available.

