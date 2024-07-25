PHOENIX – The search continued into Thursday afternoon for a worker who went missing after storms caused the roof of a Phoenix commercial building to collapse the previous night.

Crews initially responded to the building near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

“They got on the scene and they saw a debris field,” Capt. Todd Keller said during a press conference around noon Thursday. “National Weather Service did say that a microburst did come in, lifted this roof off, and we do have a partial roof collapse.”

Keller said search crews have to be wary of the potential for secondary collapses.

“We are working alongside structural engineers, our partners, our stakeholders to make sure that our members are safe to go inside,” he said.

Keller said specialized heavy equipment is being brought in to make it safe for crews.

“I can tell you we will be out here as long as it takes,” he said.

The Phoenix Urban Search and Rescue unit has been at the scene with search dogs, but the animals haven’t had any hits.

“They can smell, they can get in there, they can get in positions,” Keller said. “There are pockets in there where dogs can get in that we can’t get a camera.”

Keller said rescuers also have used drones to examine areas where it’s not safe for crews.

“We actually used a drone that we were able to fly inside the building a little bit in search for this individual,” he said.

Employees are stating that one worker is unaccounted for. Phoenix Fire Urban Search and Rescue is on the scene to assist with the operation. pic.twitter.com/KWOcfrwUXN — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 25, 2024

Wednesday night’s thunderstorms produced strong winds and microbursts with gusts up to 70 mph, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving thousands of Valley residents without electricity.

