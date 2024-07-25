Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Search continues for worker who went missing after storms collapsed roof in Phoenix

Jul 25, 2024, 6:56 AM | Updated: 1:03 pm

Worker missing after roof of Phoenix commercial building collapsed...

A worker went missing after a roof collapse in Phoenix on July 24, 2024, authorities said. (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The search continued into Thursday afternoon for a worker who went missing after storms caused the roof of a Phoenix commercial building to collapse the previous night.

Crews initially responded to the building near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

“They got on the scene and they saw a debris field,” Capt. Todd Keller said during a press conference around noon Thursday. “National Weather Service did say that a microburst did come in, lifted this roof off, and we do have a partial roof collapse.”

Keller said search crews have to be wary of the potential for secondary collapses.

“We are working alongside structural engineers, our partners, our stakeholders to make sure that our members are safe to go inside,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Keller said specialized heavy equipment is being brought in to make it safe for crews.

“I can tell you we will be out here as long as it takes,” he said.

The Phoenix Urban Search and Rescue unit has been at the scene with search dogs, but the animals haven’t had any hits.

“They can smell, they can get in there, they can get in positions,” Keller said. “There are pockets in there where dogs can get in that we can’t get a camera.”

Keller said rescuers also have used drones to examine areas where it’s not safe for crews.

“We actually used a drone that we were able to fly inside the building a little bit in search for this individual,” he said.

Wednesday night’s thunderstorms produced strong winds and microbursts with gusts up to 70 mph, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving thousands of Valley residents without electricity.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

113° | 88°
110° and mostly sunny

Arizona News

ATF Agents walk toward building...

Aaron Decker

Arizona man charged with distributing firearms, explosives and drugs

An Arizona man was indicted on eight counts by a federal grand jury for distributing firearms, destructive devices, explosives and drugs, authorities said Tuesday.

35 minutes ago

Mugshot of Ramon Godoy, an Arizona correctional officer who was indicted for allegedly sexually abu...

Kevin Stone

Arizona correctional sergeant accused of sexually abusing co-worker in prison gym

An Arizona correctional sergeant was indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a co-worker at a West Valley prison.

2 hours ago

File photo of crime scene tape and a Phoenix Police SUV with lights on at night. A woman died after...

KTAR.com

Woman dies after crashing car in Phoenix while being chased and targeted by gunfire

A woman died in Phoenix early Wednesday after crashing her car while being chased by somebody who was shooting at her.

4 hours ago

Kenny Chesney's Phoenix concert was rescheduled to July 25, 2024, after storms postponed the outdoo...

Kevin Stone

Kenny Chesney’s Phoenix show pushed back a day by thunderstorms

Kenny Chesney's long-awaited Phoenix concert was delayed by a day after thunderstorm created dangerous conditions Wednesday night.

5 hours ago

A broken tree in a parking lot. Powerful storms on July 24, 2024, knocked down trees and caused pow...

Kevin Stone

Thousands in metro Phoenix still without electricity on day after powerful storms

Around 2,000 Phoenix-area customers were still without electricity midday Thursday after storms caused power outages the previous night.

7 hours ago

Queen Creek home hits the market at $20 million...

Serena O'Sullivan

Luxury Queen Creek home with airplane hangar, shooting range listed for nearly $20 million

Looking for a modern castle in the East Valley? A new Queen Creek home hit the market this week with a price tag of almost $20 million.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Search continues for worker who went missing after storms collapsed roof in Phoenix