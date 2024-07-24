Close
ARIZONA NEWS

JD Vance to make 1st Arizona appearance as Donald Trump’s running mate next week

Jul 24, 2024, 1:25 PM

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, seen during a July 22, 2024, rally in Virginia, will...

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, seen during a July 22, 2024, rally in Virginia, will campaign in Glendale, Arizona, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Republican U.S. Sen. JD Vance will hold his first Arizona rally as Donald Trump’s running mate in the West Valley next week, the campaign announced Wednesday.

The Ohio senator will appear Wednesday at the Arizona Christian University Event Center in Glendale, near 59th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Doors are scheduled to open at 3 p.m., with the GOP vice presidential nominee set to speak at 6 p.m.

Attendees can register online for up to two tickets per phone number. However, entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trump, the Republican nominee for the third consecutive presidential election, revealed his vice presidential pick at last week’s Republican National Convention.

Vance hits campaign trail after Democratic shakeup

Vance made his solo debut on the campaign trail Monday, throwing fresh barbs at Vice President Kamala Harris a day after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.

RELATED STORIES

“History will remember Joe Biden as not just a quitter, which he is, but as one of the worst presidents in the history of the United States of America,” Vance said in Radford, Virginia. “But my friends, Kamala Harris is a million times worse and everybody knows it. She signed up for every single one of Joe Biden’s failures, and she lied about his mental capacity to serve as president.”

Biden endorsed Harris, who is now the presumptive Democratic nominee. She hasn’t yet selected a running mate, although Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona reportedly is under strong consideration.

As a battleground state, Arizona can expect plenty of campaign visits from candidates on both tickets leading up to the Nov. 5 general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

