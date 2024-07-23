Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Body of woman found in home burned during standoff with US Marshals in Tempe

Jul 23, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:17 pm

A home on fire in Tempe, Arizona....

The body of a woman was found in a Tempe home that a fugitive barricaded himself in on July 18, 2024. (ABC15 Arizona helicopter photo)

(ABC15 Arizona helicopter photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The body of a woman was found in a home that was burned after a suspect had a standoff with the U.S. Marshals last week in Tempe, authorities announced Tuesday.

The woman, whose identity has yet to be released since next of kin has yet to be notified, was found during a four-day processing of the home near Rural Road and Southern Avenue, according to the Tempe Police Department.

What happened in Tempe standoff with US Marshals in Tempe?

Matthew Walsh, 35, barricaded himself inside the residence with the woman last Thursday after marshals attempted to arrest him. He had active warrants for burglary, trafficking of stolen property, felony flight and an active probation violation warrant out of Maricopa County.

Law enforcement tried to work on a peaceful surrender for Walsh, but he instead began firing rounds at officers from the home, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officers returned fire before he fled the house, jumping a fence into a neighbor’s yard before sustaining gunshot wounds from officers. Walsh then fatally shot himself, according to the release.

Smoke then started billowing from the home and firefighters were able to put it out, but not before the woman died inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains investigation.

