Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fugitive fatally shoots self after standoff with US Marshals in Tempe

Jul 22, 2024, 6:37 PM | Updated: 6:38 pm

35-year-old Matthew Walsh fatally shot himself after a standoff with U.S. Marshals on Thursday, aut...

35-year-old Matthew Walsh fatally shot himself after a standoff with U.S. Marshals on Thursday, authorities confirmed. (ABC15 helicopter photo)

(ABC15 helicopter photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man wanted by Chandler Police fatally shot himself after a standoff with U.S. Marshals in Tempe last week, authorities said Monday.

Matthew Walsh, 35, had active warrants for burglary, trafficking of stolen property, felony flight and an active probation violation warrant out of Maricopa County, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release.

Walsh was located at a home near Rural Road and Southern Avenue on Thursday and barricaded himself there with an unidentified female.

RELATED STORIES

Law enforcement tried to work on a peaceful surrender for Walsh, but he instead began firing rounds at officers from the home, according to the release.

Officers returned fire before he fled the house, jumping a fence into a neighbor’s yard before sustaining gunshot wounds from officers. Walsh then fatally shot himself, according to the release.

Smoke then started billowing from the home and firefighters were able to put it out. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

No law enforcement was injured in the incident.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Loop 202 South Mountain...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Loop 202 closed due to crash near Desert Foothills Parkway

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain were closed at Desert Foothills Parkway due to a crash, authorities said Monday.

9 minutes ago

Judge gavel laying on table...

KTAR.com

Peoria man pleads guilty in wrong-way DUI crash that killed mother, injured daughter

A 38-year-old Peoria man pled guilty to murder in a wrong-way DUI crash on the US 60 in Apache Junction, authorities said Monday.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Joe Biden calls in to Kamala Harris event, speaks for first time since stepping down from campaign

President Joe Biden breaks his silence, calling into a Kamala Harris event at Democratic headquarters Monday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Shannon Smith, 47, is accused of receiving medical care using another person's information and havi...

KTAR.com

Woman accused of $400,000 in medical fraud identity theft arrested in Phoenix

A suspect accused of impersonating another woman and fraudulently charging over $400,000 in medical costs was arrested on Saturday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Support for Kamala Harris amps up amid confusion of what lies ahead for the Democratic Party

In the hours following President Joe Biden’s departure from the presidential race, Democrats made Sunday the single largest day for online contributions since the 2020 election. With Kamala Harris as the presumed nominee, Christ & Joe ponder what hurdles may lay ahead for the vice president. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Andrew […]

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: There’s no playbook for Democrats after Biden steps down, but what’s next may not be so confusing

ABC News political analyst Steven V. Roberts joined The Chris & Joe Show to discuss the current state of the Democratic Party after President Joe Biden announced his plan to suspend his campaign for reelection on Sunday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Fugitive fatally shoots self after standoff with US Marshals in Tempe