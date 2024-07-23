Fugitive fatally shoots self after standoff with US Marshals in Tempe

PHOENIX — A man wanted by Chandler Police fatally shot himself after a standoff with U.S. Marshals in Tempe last week, authorities said Monday.

Matthew Walsh, 35, had active warrants for burglary, trafficking of stolen property, felony flight and an active probation violation warrant out of Maricopa County, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release.

Walsh was located at a home near Rural Road and Southern Avenue on Thursday and barricaded himself there with an unidentified female.

Law enforcement tried to work on a peaceful surrender for Walsh, but he instead began firing rounds at officers from the home, according to the release.

Officers returned fire before he fled the house, jumping a fence into a neighbor’s yard before sustaining gunshot wounds from officers. Walsh then fatally shot himself, according to the release.

Smoke then started billowing from the home and firefighters were able to put it out. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

No law enforcement was injured in the incident.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.