ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect in deadly Phoenix hotel shooting claims self defense after getting arrested

Jul 23, 2024, 11:00 AM

Martin Alberto Perez Gonzalez was arrested in connection with a fatal Phoenix hotel shooting on July 14, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix hotel earlier this month was arrested Monday despite his self-defense claim, authorities said.

Martin Alberto Perez Gonzalez, 40, was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder. He is accused of shooting 47-year-old Moses Ayala at a hotel near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road on July 14, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 5 a.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Ayala died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

What did Phoenix hotel shooting suspect tell police?

After working to identify Perez Gonzalez as the fatal Phoenix hotel shooting suspect, police took him into custody on Monday.

“During an interview he made a self-defense claim that was not supported by the evidence gathered during the investigation,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory.

Perez Gonzalez was awaiting his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

No other details were made available. The case remains under investigation.

