ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria man pleads guilty in wrong-way DUI crash that killed mother, injured daughter

Jul 22, 2024, 4:12 PM

Judge gavel laying on table...

A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman in a wrong-way DUI crash in January 2024. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 38-year-old Peoria man pleaded guilty to murder in a wrong-way DUI crash that killed a mother and injured her 7-year-old daughter, authorities said.

The suspect Adam Parker pleaded guilty to second degree murder and aggravated assault in the January crash in Apache Junction, Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer announced in a press release.

Parker caused a deadly collision around 9:30 p.m. after aggressively weaving in traffic and driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the US 60 near Mountain View Road. Parker’s Ford F-150 crashed into an oncoming SUV, which authorities discovered was occupied by 28-year-old Elizabeth McAloon and her daughter.

McAloon died from her injuries and her daughter was injured. The victims were headed home from a church service, the press release said.

Police said Parker’s blood alcohol content was in excess of 0.23. The Arizona legal BAC limit is 0.08.

“While accountability is an important step in this case, our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims’ family, and especially with the young child who has to grow up without her mother,” Volkmer said in a press release.

Parker’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

