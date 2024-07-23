Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs says Arizona mortgage assistance program helps 100 families purchase new home

Jul 23, 2024, 4:15 AM

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks while standing in front of House Speaker Ben Toma, left, and Senate Preside...

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced that Arizona Is Home helped 100 families purchase their first homes. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs announced last week that an Arizona mortgage assistance program has now helped 100 families purchase their first home.

Arizona Is Home was introduced by Hobbs in her January State of the State address and enacted in April, hitting a milestone number in just three months.

The Hobbs-sponsored program had a opening goal of assisting 500 first-time home buyers with a low to middle-class income.

In order to be eligible for Arizona Is Home, a citizen must be someone who has not owned real estate in the last three years.

“I was born and raised in an Arizona where a middle-class family could buy their own home,” Hobbs said in a press release. “The cost of housing is too high, and I’m proud to deliver this important help to build a more affordable Arizona.”

RELATED STORIES

The $13 million program combines support from the Housing Trust Fund and American Rescue Plan Act in order to distribute funds to qualified Arizonans. The assistance flows through three lending organizations, Chicanos Por La Causa, Trellis and the Arizona Industrial Development Authority.

If the home buyer is at 80% or below the Area Median Income, they can receive up to $30,000 towards their investment and those in the 81-120% range can receive up to $20,000.

On January 13, 2023, Hobbs released her 2024 fiscal year executive budget which included $150 million going towards the Housing Trust Fund.

“Last year’s historic investment in housing has had an impact across the full housing continuum,” Joan Serviss, CEO of Arizona Department of Housing, said in a press release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Robert Yates of Tolleson is the subject of a Silver Alert issued July 18, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 67-year-old West Valley man found safe

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Monday after a 67-year-old West Valley man who'd been missing since last week was located.

60 minutes ago

Hãnai Coffee and Cocktails opens in Peoria to help foster youth...

Colton Krolak

West Valley coffee shop provides support and hope for foster youth

A café called Hãnai Coffee and Cocktails is brewing up both coffee and compassion at its new Peoria location.

3 hours ago

AZDPS Chevrolet Camaro with mountain background...

Payne Moses

Arizona DPS participating in July national best-looking cruiser contest

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has entered the "American's Best Looking Cruiser Contest," the state agency announced on July 15.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County residents have been the target of fraudsters in a scam involving bogus jury fines i...

KTAR.com

Fraudsters targeting Maricopa County residents in jury fine scam

Maricopa County residents have been the target of fraudsters in a scam involving bogus jury fines in recent months, officials said Monday.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office cruiser...

KTAR.com

Silver alert has been issued for 82-year-old woman with dementia

Authorities issued a silver alert for an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

10 hours ago

Vehicles travel along the Loop 101 Pima Freeway near the Pima Road/Princess Drive interchange. Scot...

Kevin Stone

Another Loop 101 ramp in Scottsdale to close as part of freeway widening project

Scottsdale drivers should be on the lookout for a new freeway ramp closure that starts early Tuesday, transportation officials said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Gov. Katie Hobbs says Arizona mortgage assistance program helps 100 families purchase new home