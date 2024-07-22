PHOENIX – With Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly on track to move to the top of the Democratic ticket, could Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly be her running mate?

Multiple media reports mentioned Kelly in their roundups of potential vice presidential candidates after President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he was exiting the race.

CNN’s Jamie Gangel put Kelly on a shortlist along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Gangle said Harris knows Kelly well and likes him “a lot.”

In fact, it was Harris who swore Kelly into office in January 2023 after he won his Senate seat.

Other outlets have mentioned Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers as possible running mates for Harris, should the party make her the nominee.

The Hill reported last week that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have told Democratic officials they aren’t interested in the role.

Why Mark Kelly gets mentioned as an option for vice president

While some of the other options may be better known at the national level, Kelly’s background could make him a compelling pick.

Before entering politics, he served the nation as a Navy pilot and an astronaut. He is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was seriously wounded in a mass shooting in Tucson in 2011, and his parents were police officers. Giffords has become a high-profile gun control advocate, with her husband’s support.

Politically, Kelly is generally considered a moderate Democrat. He’s repeatedly pushed the Biden administration for stronger border security measures, which could help shore up a perceived area of weakness for Harris.

On top of that, Arizona is a key battleground in this year’s election. Kelly’s presence on the ticket could help keep the state’s 11 Electoral College votes in the blue column.

Valley political consultant Chuck Coughlin, CEO and president of HighGround Inc., said Kelly checks a lot of boxes.

“A veteran, astronaut, victim of gun violence, massive fundraising appeal. Probably takes Arizona off the board, I would think. White, male,” Coughlin told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday.

Kelly previously was considered a potential presidential candidate

Before Biden stepped aside, there was speculation that Kelly could be a replacement at the top of the ticket.

Politico reported Wednesday that a memo circulating among Democratic Party officials showed Kelly and several other alternatives performing better than Biden against Republican Donald Trump in seven swing states, including Arizona.

Previously, The New York Times reported that some Democratic donors were promoting Kelly as a possible presidential candidate.

Kelly has shown no interest in the top of the ticket. Like Biden, he endorsed Harris after the presidential nomination opened up Sunday.

“I couldn’t be more confident that Vice President @KamalaHarris is the right person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country into the future,” Kelly said in an X post on Sunday. “She has my support for the nomination, and Gabby and I will do everything we can to elect her President of the United States.”

