PHOENIX — A ground stop was issued at Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday afternoon as thunderstorms hit, impacting flights out of the Valley.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the stop at 3:26 p.m. as dust blew into the west side of metro Phoenix with 50 mph speeds.

Dense blowing dust and winds up 50 MPH is traveling southeast along the 303 and near and west of the I-17. Remember to pull aside, stay alive. #azwx @ArizonaDOT 📸 pic.twitter.com/uQIP71OWMR — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2024

The storms blew in as a special weather statement from NWS Phoenix was active on the east side of the Valley.

A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix AZ, Mesa AZ and Chandler AZ until 3:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/y2yz63nbKZ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2024

NWS also issued a dust storm warning for the West Valley, advising “near-zero visibility in blowing dust.”

A dust storm warning continues until 4:30 PM MST for I-10 near Avondale–Goodyear, AZ and I-10, US-60 near Phoenix–Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/VsQEdkmFPa — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2024

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.