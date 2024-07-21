Close
Ground stop issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport due to thunderstorms

Jul 21, 2024, 4:23 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

A storm that blew in on Sunday forced a ground stop at Sky Harbor Airport. (ADOT photo)...

A storm that blew in on Sunday forced a ground stop at Sky Harbor Airport. (ADOT photo)

(ADOT photo)

PHOENIX — A ground stop was issued at Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday afternoon as thunderstorms hit, impacting flights out of the Valley.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the stop at 3:26 p.m. as dust blew into the west side of metro Phoenix with 50 mph speeds.

The storms blew in as a special weather statement from NWS Phoenix was active on the east side of the Valley.

NWS also issued a dust storm warning for the West Valley, advising “near-zero visibility in blowing dust.”

No other information was available.

