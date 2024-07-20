Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale to offer free swimming lessons throughout August

Jul 20, 2024, 12:47 PM

Stock image of backyard swimming pool. A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized but breathing after a drow...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — As a nod to Arizona Drowning Impact Awareness Month, Scottsdale plans to waive enrollment fees for swim lessons throughout August.

Drowning Impact Awareness Month, which began in 2004 in collaboration with Phoenix Children’s Hospital, is the largest collaborative water safety effort in the state.

Starting Tuesday, Scottsdale residents and non-residents can sign up for free swim lessons online.

RELATED STORIES

The free classes are available for children and adults ages six months and up.

A year ago, more than 200 residents participated in the free lessons offered by Scottsdale Aquatics.

Since January, 47 people have drowned in Maricopa and Pinal counties, according to the Children’s Safety Zone.

Meanwhile, Scottsdale Parks and Recreation recently offered hiring incentives for lifeguard/instructor positions to remain competitive throughout the Valley.

The department hired 50 new employees.

“We understood the importance of having sufficient lifeguard staff to oversee our pools,” Scottsdale Parks and Recreation manager Kyu-Bin Hyun said in a press release. “Not only does it allow us to offer a full slate of summer programming including waterpark hours and swim lessons, but more importantly, it significantly reduces the risk of water-related incidents.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

People appealing immigration proposal inside Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix...

Associated Press

Legal fight continues with appeals over proposed immigration initiative for Arizona Nov. 5 ballot

The fight to keep a proposed border initiative off Arizona’s Nov. 5 ballot is not over yet. Immigrant advocates kept the issue alive this week by filing notice to the state Supreme Court that they will appeal the judge’s ruling.

2 hours ago

(Phoenix Police Department photo)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating crash that killed motorcyclist at intersection in west Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle that happened on Thursday afternoon.

4 hours ago

mother of Mercedes Vega shares new details...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mother of Tempe victim in unsolved murder wonders if robbery suspect was involved

The mother of Mercedes Vega, a woman at the center of an unsolved murder case, joined KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Chris and Show Show this week.

6 hours ago

Wespac Construction's Surprise Crossings building is completed...

Payne Moses

Construction completed on West Valley light industrial shell building

Construction was completed on a LEED-certified industrial shell building in the West Valley, a construction management firm announced on Monday.

6 hours ago

Map showing a metro Phoenix plot purchased recently by a Florida homebuilder....

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Dream Finders Homes enters Phoenix market with two giant land buys

A Florida homebuilder is making its Arizona debut with the purchase of nearly 300 lots on opposite ends of metro Phoenix.

8 hours ago

Crime tape and a police SUV are seen at the seen of a Phoenix apartment fire on July 15. Homicide a...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for murdering 3, setting fire to apartment in Phoenix

A man was arrested Friday in connection with three dead bodies that were found after an apartment fire Monday in Phoenix, authorities said.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Scottsdale to offer free swimming lessons throughout August