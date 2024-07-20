Scottsdale to offer free swimming lessons throughout August

PHOENIX — As a nod to Arizona Drowning Impact Awareness Month, Scottsdale plans to waive enrollment fees for swim lessons throughout August.

Drowning Impact Awareness Month, which began in 2004 in collaboration with Phoenix Children’s Hospital, is the largest collaborative water safety effort in the state.

Starting Tuesday, Scottsdale residents and non-residents can sign up for free swim lessons online.

The free classes are available for children and adults ages six months and up.

A year ago, more than 200 residents participated in the free lessons offered by Scottsdale Aquatics.

Since January, 47 people have drowned in Maricopa and Pinal counties, according to the Children’s Safety Zone.

Meanwhile, Scottsdale Parks and Recreation recently offered hiring incentives for lifeguard/instructor positions to remain competitive throughout the Valley.

The department hired 50 new employees.

“We understood the importance of having sufficient lifeguard staff to oversee our pools,” Scottsdale Parks and Recreation manager Kyu-Bin Hyun said in a press release. “Not only does it allow us to offer a full slate of summer programming including waterpark hours and swim lessons, but more importantly, it significantly reduces the risk of water-related incidents.”