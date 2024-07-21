Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man indicted for organized retail crime, shoplifting throughout the Valley

Jul 20, 2024, 6:00 PM

Store front of The Home Depot...

A 31-year-old man was indicted for 42 counts of organized retail crime and shoplifting, primarily at The Home Depot.(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 31-year-old man was indicted for 42 counts of organized retail crime and shoplifting throughout the Valley, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Friday.

Jeremy James Beene had primarily targeted high-end construction equipment at Home Depot stores throughout the county, focusing on those in Chandler, Mesa and Phoenix. Video surveillance caught Beene stealing merchandise worth nearly $60,000 over a 28-month period from February 2022 through June 2024.

“At the end of the day, we all pay for those who commit this type of crime,” Mitchell said in a press release. “The loss to stores has a real domino effect and that is higher prices for consumers.”

Beene was indicted on June 28 with 38 counts of organized retail theft, three counts of shoplifting (misdemeanor category) and one count of shoplifting (felony category).

The defendant is being held in custody on a $35,000 secured appearance bond.

