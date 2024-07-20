Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff advocates for transit investment, rides Tempe streetcar

Jul 19, 2024, 7:07 PM

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff gets on Tempe streetcar during a visit to the Valley on Friday. (City ...

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff gets on Tempe streetcar during a visit to the Valley on Friday. (City of Tempe photo)

(City of Tempe photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited the Valley on Friday and discussed several issues, including public transit in Tempe and Mesa.

His visit came amidst calls for President Joe Biden to quit his reelection bid, which could set up Vice President Kamala Harris for a campaign of her own. Emhoff did not respond directly to those reports, but he called Biden a “true patriot.”

“We need to have his back right now,” Emhoff said at an event in Scottsdale before traveling to Tempe.

Emhoff, a lawyer, took a ride on the Tempe streetcar ahead of its extension to Main Street in Mesa. It currently stops near Marina Heights on Tempe Town Lake. The extension was made possible thanks to a $15.9 million federal grant.

RELATED STORIES

“President Biden and Vice President Harris understand how important it is that everyone has access to reliable public transportation,” Emhoff said in a release. “This grant will improve transportation access for low-income, underrepresented and transit-dependent populations in both Tempe and Mesa.

“It will enhance the quality of life for residents by providing a more convenient, frequent, one-seat ride across the Valley Metro Streetcar Corridor. And it will create good-paying jobs — including union jobs — right here in the Phoenix metro area.”

Tempe has the highest per capita transit ridership and is the most densely populated city in the metro Phoenix area, noting in the release 10 million rides have been taken in the city over a two-year period. Many of those rides are taken by Arizona State University students.

“Tempe is a strong advocate for transit with good reasons. Our community relies on it. Businesses want it. And it brings economic development,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said. “In the future, even more people will rely on streetcar, light rail, buses and bikes for convenience and cost savings.”

The streetcar extension — and other transit investments — were deemed necessary, as the Maricopa Association of Governments predicted Tempe’s population will grow by 70,000 by 2025.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

TSMC said it won't consider a joint ownership venture with the United States for its Arizona fabric...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Despite geopolitical concerns, TSMC forges ahead with Arizona semiconductor fabs

TSMC increased its revenue expectations amid strong demand for chips without changes to its plans for Arizona.

3 hours ago

A man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor. (Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona man who sexually abused minor sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

An Arizona man was sentenced to 235 months in prison for sexually abusing a minor in 2021, authorities announced Friday.

4 hours ago

A road closed sign stands on an Arizona highway while cows walk across the road in the background....

Payne Moses

Northbound I-17 closed due to vehicle crash near Lake Montezuma

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed near Lake Montezuma due to a vehicle crash, authorities said Friday.

4 hours ago

Stock photo of a police car with lights on at night. Two people were found dead inside a car near D...

KTAR.com

Missing woman was 1 of the 2 people found dead in car in west Phoenix, police say

One of the two people found dead inside a car in west Phoenix earlier this month has been identified as a missing woman.

5 hours ago

Rescue crews responded to Camelback Mountain in Phoenix after three hikers called for help....

Kevin Stone

3 out-of-town hikers rescued from Camelback Mountain during excessive heat

Three out-of-town hikers were rescued from Camelback Mountain on Friday after succumbing to the extreme Phoenix heat.

5 hours ago

Stock image of a swimming pool. A child hospitalized after a Scottsdale drowning incident on July 1...

KTAR.com

Child rushed to hospital after drowning incident in Scottsdale

A child was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a drowning incident in Scottsdale, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff advocates for transit investment, rides Tempe streetcar