SRP reaches deal with Aypa Power on new energy project in Mesa

PHOENIX — SRP and Aypa Power have reached an agreement to provide a new energy storage system to Mesa, which is expected to be completed by 2026, according to a news release.

The new Signal Butte energy project, will be located along the Elliot Road Technology Corridor and will provide 250 megawatts of new energy storage to the Arizona grid.

“SRP is proud of our continued efforts to deploy battery storage, which will help us maximize use of renewable resources and decarbonize our portfolio in the coming years,” SRP Executive Bobby Olsen said in the release. “The Signal Butte project will also help us meet the growing capacity needs of the Phoenix metropolitan area.”

Aypa Power purchased the project from Eolian, L.P., who was the original developer of the the project, according to the release.

The project will utilize lithium-ion technology and will have the capacity to power over 50,000 homes over a four-hour period.

The project will be owned and operated by Aypa Power. Once operational, SRP will have full control of the storage system and will decide when to deploy the energy output onto its grid.

“We are proud to announce our first energy storage project in Arizona, marking a significant milestone in our efforts to support one of the nation’s fastest growing markets,” Aypa Power CEO Moe Hajabed said. “The Signal Butte project builds on SRP’s sustainability commitments and helps maintain the reliability needs of its customers.”

