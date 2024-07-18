Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Republican Jeff Flake reportedly stepping down as US ambassador to Turkey

Jul 18, 2024, 2:15 PM

Jeff Flake, a former U.S. senator from Arizona, reportedly is stepping down as ambassador to Turkey. (File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Jeff Flake, a former U.S. senator from Arizona, reportedly is stepping down from his role as ambassador to Turkey.

Axios reported Tuesday that Flake was leaving the post Sept. 1.

No official announcement has been released, but Flake appeared to confirm the news on X. “It has been an honor to serve,” he wrote in response to a post with a link to the story from Axios reporter Hans Nichols.

The former congressman also reacted to a post showing him running along a rooftop in Istanbul by writing, “Okay, some things I will REALLY miss.”

President Joe Biden named Flake to the position in July 2021, and the Senate confirmed the appointment three months later. He formally started the job in January 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Jeff Flake given Turkey post after crossing aisle to endorse Biden

Flake, 61, was one of two Arizona Republicans tabbed to serve in the Biden administration.

The other was Cindy McCain, who was confirmed as U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

McCain, the widow of late Sen. John McCain, who was a close friend of Biden, moved on to become the United Nations World Food Program executive director in March 2023.

Flake and McCain both were appointed after breaking with their party in 2020 to endorse Biden against then-President Donald Trump.

Flake served in Congress for 18 years, including in the Senate alongside John McCain from 2013 until the Arizona political icon’s death in August 2018.

The Snowflake, Arizona, native didn’t seek reelection that year, expressing displeasure with the Republican Party’s direction under Trump.

Then-Democrat Kyrsten Sinema won Flake’s seat in 2018. Coincidentally, she had disagreements with her party’s direction, became an independent in 2023 and declined to seek a second term this year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

