Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

BOGO camping promotion to be offered at Maricopa County’s regional parks

Jul 18, 2024, 4:15 AM

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Starting in mid-September, Maricopa County will bring back its “Buy One, Get One” camping promotion.

The campaign allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night or more at a participating desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.

The promotion is valid for stays booked between Sept. 18 and Oct. 31, 2024.

At approximately 120,000 acres, Maricopa County offers of the largest regional park systems in the nation. Its parks are located within a 45-minute drive from downtown Phoenix.

Participating parks include:

  • Cave Creek Regional Park. Located north of Phoenix, this park offers the illusion of being miles away from civilization. The campground has 55 individual developed campsites.
  • McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Nestled in the lower Verde River basin, this park is a desert jewel in the northeast Valley. This park has 76 developed campsites perfect for RV or tent camping.
  • Usery Mountain Regional Park. Located on the east side of the Valley at the western end of the Goldfield Mountains and adjacent to the Tonto National Forest, this park offers 74 individual-developed campsites. Sites can accommodate an RV or tent camping.
  • White Tank Mountain Regional Park. At nearly 30,000 acres, this is the largest regional park in Maricopa County. Most of the park is made up of the rugged and beautiful White Tank Mountains on the Valley’s west side. The park offers 40 individually developed campsites for tent or RV camping

Visitors interested in taking advantage of this offer must book reservations online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Hole 15 at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)...

Payne Moses

Scottsdale rated among best U.S. cities for recreation, recent study shows

Scottsdale was rated the sixth-best city in WalletHub's "Best & Worst Cities for Recreation (2024)" study released Monday.

11 minutes ago

Human trafficking sting in Scottsdale leads to 42 arrests...

KTAR.com

42 people arrested during human trafficking operation in Scottsdale

Forty-two people were arrested during a two-day operation targeting human trafficking in Scottsdale, according to authorities.

7 hours ago

Man facing charges for alleged drug trafficking in 2018-19...

KTAR.com

Mexican drug trafficker extradited, to face charges in Arizona court

A Mexican national was extradited from his home country and will face charges for alleged drug trafficking in an Arizona court, authorities announced Wednesday.

8 hours ago

Arizona rancher Jim Chilton and his wife Sue Chilton speaks on stage on the third day of the Repub...

KTAR.com

3 Arizonans speak at Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Arizona rancher Jim Chilton and his wife and businessman David Lara spoke at the third day of the Republican National Convention.

9 hours ago

FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a roundtable discuss...

KTAR.com

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to campaign in Arizona this week

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will campaign in Tempe in an effort to push improvement of public transportation.

11 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

BOGO camping promotion to be offered at Maricopa County’s regional parks