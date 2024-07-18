PHOENIX — Starting in mid-September, Maricopa County will bring back its “Buy One, Get One” camping promotion.

The campaign allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night or more at a participating desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.

The promotion is valid for stays booked between Sept. 18 and Oct. 31, 2024.

At approximately 120,000 acres, Maricopa County offers of the largest regional park systems in the nation. Its parks are located within a 45-minute drive from downtown Phoenix.

Participating parks include:

Cave Creek Regional Park . Located north of Phoenix, this park offers the illusion of being miles away from civilization. The campground has 55 individual developed campsites.

. Located north of Phoenix, this park offers the illusion of being miles away from civilization. The campground has 55 individual developed campsites. McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Nestled in the lower Verde River basin, this park is a desert jewel in the northeast Valley. This park has 76 developed campsites perfect for RV or tent camping.

Nestled in the lower Verde River basin, this park is a desert jewel in the northeast Valley. This park has 76 developed campsites perfect for RV or tent camping. Usery Mountain Regional Park . Located on the east side of the Valley at the western end of the Goldfield Mountains and adjacent to the Tonto National Forest, this park offers 74 individual-developed campsites. Sites can accommodate an RV or tent camping.

. Located on the east side of the Valley at the western end of the Goldfield Mountains and adjacent to the Tonto National Forest, this park offers 74 individual-developed campsites. Sites can accommodate an RV or tent camping. White Tank Mountain Regional Park. At nearly 30,000 acres, this is the largest regional park in Maricopa County . Most of the park is made up of the rugged and beautiful White Tank Mountains on the Valley’s west side. The park offers 40 individually developed campsites for tent or RV camping

Visitors interested in taking advantage of this offer must book reservations online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.