ARIZONA NEWS

Arizonans to speak at Republican National Convention for 3rd consecutive day

Jul 17, 2024, 11:34 AM

A delegate records video of the stage during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Two Arizona residents were scheduled to speak at the event on July 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona will be represented at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee for the third consecutive day when two residents of the battleground state share their stories Wednesday.

Rancher Jim Chilton and businessman David Lara will speak as part of the RNC’s “everyday Americans” programming.

They are scheduled to appear during the 4:30-5 p.m. (Arizona time) slot on the convention’s third day, when the focus will be on national security and foreign policy.

Chilton is a cattle rancher in Arivaca, near the Arizona-Mexico border. He told KTAR News 92.3 FM earlier this year that at least 35 migrants have died on his property after crossing illegally into the U.S. in recent years.

According to an RNC press release announcing the approximately two dozen “everyday Americans” participants, Lara owns a water purification business in the Yuma area. The release says he has firsthand experience with the negative impacts of illegal immigration.

What other Arizona residents appeared at convention?

Chilton and Lara are the last two Arizonans expected to speak during the convention, which concludes Thursday night with Donald Trump formally accepting his party’s presidential nomination.

On Monday night, Sara Workman, a single Arizona mother selected as an “everyday American” speaker, talked about the economic hurdles she faces while raising her son.

Then on Tuesday, Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake had her turn in the convention spotlight.

