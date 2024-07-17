Grand Canyon National Park to undergo water conservation...

PHOENIX — Grand Canyon National Park will undergo water conservation at the South Rim of the park following a failure at the Trans Canyon Waterline.

The response was made after the waterline was shut off for repairs. Crews were trying to re-pressurize the line when there was a break, which extended the outage, according to a news release.

The conservation measures require all park residents and visitors to conserve and reduce water usage when at homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds.

What are the water restrictions at Grand Canyon National Park?

According to the release, the restrictions at the park include the following:

No watering lawns or plants.

No washing cars, boats, bikes or any outside vehicle.

Use dry precleaning methods to scrape off food items before washing dishes.

Fill the sink with water while washing dishes to avoid running water.

Take shorter showers.

Turn water off while shaving or brushing teeth.

Use low water cleaning techniques and reduce toilet flushing.

Report drips, leaks or other water loss to appropriate offices.

Remove outside hoses from spigots when not in use.

Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water.

Despite the conservation, park staff continue to recommend hand washing for at least 20 seconds using soap and water.

