ARIZONA NEWS

MCSO seeks help identifying woman suspected of identity theft in metro Phoenix

Jul 16, 2024, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:07 am

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office circulated these images of a woman they are trying to identify...

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office circulated these images of a woman they are trying to identify as part of an identity theft investigation. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Valley authorities are asking the public to help identify a woman suspected in multiple identity theft/fraud cases.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the woman may be involved in medical fraud totaling about $500,000.

MCSO circulated photos showing her face and tattoos. She has tattoos of a purple flower on her left forearm, a dragon on her left biceps and an animal paw print on her rear left shoulder.

The suspect’s estimated height is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches, with a weight of 110-150 pounds. She has short dirty blond hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information about her identity is asked to notify MCSO by calling 602-876-TIPS (8477) or emailing Tips@MCSO.Maricopa.gov.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

