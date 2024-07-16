MCSO seeks help identifying woman suspected of identity theft in metro Phoenix
Jul 16, 2024, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:07 am
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)
PHOENIX — Valley authorities are asking the public to help identify a woman suspected in multiple identity theft/fraud cases.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the woman may be involved in medical fraud totaling about $500,000.
MCSO circulated photos showing her face and tattoos. She has tattoos of a purple flower on her left forearm, a dragon on her left biceps and an animal paw print on her rear left shoulder.
The suspect’s estimated height is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches, with a weight of 110-150 pounds. She has short dirty blond hair and green eyes.
Anybody with information about her identity is asked to notify MCSO by calling 602-876-TIPS (8477) or emailing Tips@MCSO.Maricopa.gov.
Tipsters may remain anonymous.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.