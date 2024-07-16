PHOENIX — Valley authorities are asking the public to help identify a woman suspected in multiple identity theft/fraud cases.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the woman may be involved in medical fraud totaling about $500,000.

MCSO circulated photos showing her face and tattoos. She has tattoos of a purple flower on her left forearm, a dragon on her left biceps and an animal paw print on her rear left shoulder.

The suspect’s estimated height is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches, with a weight of 110-150 pounds. She has short dirty blond hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information about her identity is asked to notify MCSO by calling 602-876-TIPS (8477) or emailing Tips@MCSO.Maricopa.gov.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

