ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona US Senate hopeful Kari Lake to speak on 2nd day of Republican National Convention

Jul 16, 2024, 11:39 AM | Updated: 12:27 pm

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake is seen onstage with others before the start of the first d...

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake is seen onstage before the start of the first day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 15, 2024, a day before she was scheduled to speak. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake is scheduled to speak Tuesday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Lake is on the list of six speakers for the 4-4:30 p.m. slot (Arizona time) on the second day of the RNC. Tuesday’s programming at Fiserv Forum starts at 3 p.m. Arizona time, which is two hours earlier than Milwaukee time.

Lake is a former Valley TV news anchor who built her political profile as a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, the party’s choice to run again this year. She was once thought to be a potential Trump running mate, a spot that went to Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

RELATED STORIES

Lake is considered the likely GOP nominee in the race to succeed independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who didn’t seek reelection. Polls have shown Lake with a lead of 20-plus points over Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

The winner of the July 30 Republican primary will face Rep. Ruben Gallego in the Nov. 5 general election. Gallego is unopposed on the Democratic side.

What Arizonans are taking stage at convention this week?

Lake is the second of four Arizonans scheduled to speak during this week’s convention.

Sara Workman, a single mother, was the state’s first representative, praising Trump and criticizing President Joe Biden’s policies during a three-minute speech Monday night.

Workman and two other Arizonans — rancher Jim Chilton and businessman David Lara — were selected to tell their stories during the convention as “everyday Americans.”

It’s unclear when Chilton and Lara will get their turn. Through the first two days, the daily speaker schedule has been released around 11 a.m. Arizona time.

The convention concludes Thursday night, when Trump will formally accept the Republican presidential nomination.

