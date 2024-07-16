PHOENIX — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced nearly $1.5 million in investments in Arizona as part of its battleground state strategy for this year’s election.

“Democrats’ operation in Arizona is second to none and stronger than ever,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a press release Tuesday. “As MAGA Republicans hype up Donald Trump this week, it’s important to remember that Democrats are light years ahead of the RNC on the ground, where it actually matters.”

“We’re going to win this election by engaging voters community-by-community, block-by-block, door-by-door. We’re knocking on every door from Flagstaff to Nogales, Phoenix to Tucson and everywhere in between within the Grand Canyon State. These investments show that commitment in action.”

According to Federal Election Commission campaign finance reports, the Arizona Democratic Party had $1.143 million cash on hand as of May 31.

Arizona Democratic Party Chair Yolanda Bejarano said state officials and President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign opened a 15th coordinated office in Arizona over the weekend, according to The Associated Press.

“This is perfect timing from my vantage point,” Bejarano said of the DNC investment. “We need the resources to do the work, to hire organizers, to have town halls across the state, to get the message out through media buys.”

Democratic National Committee invests millions in battleground states

The Arizona funding is part of a new multimillion-dollar investment from the DNC in seven battleground states.

The DNC said the money will fund new field offices and help state parties get more accurate data and better coordinate party efforts for down-ballot races.

The other targeted states are Wisconsin (nearly $3 million), Pennsylvania (nearly $2 million), Michigan (nearly $2 million), Nevada (nearly $2 million), North Carolina (more than $1.2 million) and Georgia (more than $1 million).

North Carolina is the only one of those states Biden lost in 2020.

The outlay was planned prior to former President Donald Trump being injured in an attempted assassination during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, which prompted Biden and his campaign to temporarily shift its reelection strategy. Trump nonetheless is attending his party’s convention and will accept his party’s nomination on Thursday.

Republicans also targeting swing states

Trump’s campaign has spent recent weeks opening field offices, including those targeting key constituencies, in conjunction with the Republican National Committee.

“We have paid staffers and volunteer-powered field programs in every battleground state, and they are expanding daily,” Trump campaign spokesman Karoline Leavitt said. “Our aggressive and experienced operation is focused on turning out votes and highlighting the contrast” between Trump and Biden.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders from Arizona and convention host Wisconsin are discussing ways to flip the states to red in November.

“They’re probably going to learn from us on how to work with your own base and your election teams that are officials,” Gina Swoboda, Arizona GOP chair, said Monday in Milwaukee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.