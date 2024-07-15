Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Democrat demands answers from Secret Service after assassination attempt

Jul 15, 2024, 12:00 PM

Split panel of Secret Service member leading Donald Trump off a rally stage after an attempted assa...

Arizona Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego is demanding answers from the director of the Secret Service after the July 13, 2024, attempted assassination on Donald Trump. (Getty Images Photos)

(Getty Images Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — In a letter seeking answers from the Secret Service, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) called the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump a major security failure.

“This was a security failure at the highest level, not seen since the attempted assassination of President Reagan. This cannot happen, and I demand accountability,” Gallego wrote to U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle on Sunday.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in this year’s presidential race, was struck in the ear when a gunman fired during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

One spectator was killed and two others were injured when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks reportedly fired a rifle from a rooftop about 150 yards from where Trump was speaking. A Secret Service sniper shot and killed Crooks, but not before he got off multiple rounds.

What did Gallego letter to Secret Service director say?

In his letter, Gallego, who is running for Senate this year, demanded answers to the following questions:

• Did the Trump campaign request additional protection or resources for this event? If so, were those resources denied, and why?

• Did the Secret Service detail, separate from President Trump’s campaign team, request additional resources?

• Who approved the security plan for this event?

• Was a proper threat assessment of nearby buildings conducted?

• Did attendees of the event raise any alarms? If so, how were any concerns handled before the attempted assassination?

• Were there any failures in protocol that enabled the shooting? If not, how was President Trump, one of only six living current or former Presidents and a current Major Presidential Candidate, almost assassinated, and what needs to change?

• Will the Secret Service reconsider its denial of protection for Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.?

“I call on all those responsible for the planning, approving, and executing of this failed security plan to be held accountable and to testify before Congress immediately,” the Gallego letter to Secret Service said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Evacuations were ordered Sunday in the Tonto National Forest for the Black Fire burning south of Ro...

KTAR.com

Evacuations ordered for Black Fire south of Roosevelt Lake

Evacuations for several areas in the Tonto National Forest were ordered due to the Black Fire burning south of Roosevelt Lake.

54 minutes ago

A group of migrants are apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border protection officers after crossing i...

Kevin Stone

Arizona judge rejects bid to keep Secure the Border Act off November ballot

An Arizona judge last week rejected an effort to keep the "Secure the Border Act" off the 2024 general election ballot.

1 hour ago

Assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump explained...

Serena O'Sullivan

Trump assassination attempt reflects political tensions in Arizona and beyond, experts say

The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump reminded Arizona voters of what happens when political threats come to fruition.

5 hours ago

Stock image of backyard swimming pool. A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized but breathing after a drow...

KTAR.com

2-year-old boy hospitalized after being pulled from pool in Surprise

A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday morning after a drowning incident in Surprise, authorities said.

6 hours ago

3 dead after apartment fire broke out in Phoenix Ahwatukee area...

KTAR.com

Phoenix FD investigating apartment fire that killed 3 as homicide

An apartment fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on July 15, 2024, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Three people died as a result.

7 hours ago

A split-panel image shows smoke from the Freeman Fire on the left and a locator map on the right. T...

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders lifted for Freeman Fire, Arizona’s largest wildfire of 2024

Evacuation orders related to the Freeman Fire, Arizona's largest wildfire of the year, were lifted over the weekend.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Arizona Democrat demands answers from Secret Service after assassination attempt