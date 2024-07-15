PHOENIX — The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump gave voters in Arizona a stark reminder of what happens when political threats come to fruition.

Threatening messages against public officials are far from rare in the Grand Canyon state. In fact, Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman said earlier this year these threats deter Arizonans from seeking office.

In the wake of Saturday’s Trump shooting, Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert reflected upon political threats he’s received. “About six, seven years ago, we had someone who wrote very brutal, threatening letters,” Schweikert told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday. “They were threatening to take the life of my little girl.”

What to know about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, shot at Trump from the top of a building around 150 yards away from where the former president was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

Crooks shot Trump in the ear, killed a spectator and critically injured two other people on Saturday. Secret Service killed him shortly after he opened fire.

Schweikert wonders how Crooks was able to shoot Trump.

“There was a more detailed newsflash saying the Secret Service did not sweep that building,” Schweikert said. “Now you’re seeing the blame game: ‘Oh, it was supposed to be the local police!’ It’s just a huge failure.”

How was the shooter able to get into a position to attack Trump?

John Cohen, the former counterterrorism coordinator with the Department of Homeland Security, also wonders how the Trump rally shooting was possible.

Protective operations typically require strict preparations, he said. Firstly, security personnel sweep the area where a former president will be speaking. Next, they’ll identify points of vulnerability, like nearby rooftops.

“Once you sweep that area and make sure it’s secure … you lock it up so no one can get up there. You prevent access to it,” Cohen told KTAR’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday.

Security personnel will usually position an agent or police officer on nearby rooftops, he added.

Now, the Secret Service will have to explain why the rooftop was unsecured, Cohen said.

It will also have to explain whether or not if effectively responded to attendees’ reports of seeing Crooks before the shooting, he added.

“In a situation such as that when you have a suspicious person on a potential threat, you want to move the protectee,” Cohen said. “That does not appear to have happened until after the shots were fired.”

Why did the shooter target Trump at the Pennsylvania rally?

Cohen said the shooting took place in the worst political climate he’s experienced.

“This is perhaps the most dangerous threat environment I’ve experienced in the 40 years I’ve been working in law enforcement and homeland security,” Cohen said. “People view those who disagree with them as the enemy.”

He attributed the rising divisiveness to online extremism.

“We’re seeing and experiencing significant levels of violence in this country that’s fueled by a median online ecosystem that’s saturated with conspiracy theories or other content that’s purposely placed there to exploit divisive issues and inspire illegal or even violent action,” Cohen said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

