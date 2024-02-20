Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Clint Hickman says threats deterring Arizonans from seeking office

Feb 20, 2024, 4:35 AM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Clint Hickman announced Thursday he would not seek reelection for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and while his decision was made in the interest of his family, the Republican believes continued vitriol is driving people away from elected positions in Arizona.

“Bad behaviors are driving the best and keeping them away from giving their service to this community,” Hickman told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday. “But they didn’t drive me out.

“What drove me out is I think I’ve done enough and I want to be here for my family.”

RELATED STORIES

Hickman has served on the board, representing District 4 in the West Valley, since his appointment in 2013. His tenure, especially during the fallout from the 2020 election, has been marked with threats, but Hickman said he’s brushed them off.

That includes a threat from an Iowa man who received a 30-month prison sentence after he left Hickman a voicemail that ended with “You’re gonna die, you piece of [expletive]. We’re going to hang you. We’re going to hang you” in September 2021.

“I’m not going to give anybody the benefit of thinking that this is scaring me out of a job,” Hickman said. “In fact, it’s just poor behavior — it’s juvenile behavior.

“I’m raising kids and I deal with that behavior sometimes and I have to swallow it.”

Bill Gates, also a supervisor who is not running for reelection, told The Washington Post in May he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after being subjected to harassment and threats over the county’s elections.

All five supervisor seats are up for election in November.

Hickman said that when the dust settles, he hopes people remember his tenure for his accomplishments and nothing more.

“I couldn’t be happier with my term and someday people are going to look back at this and go, ‘Damn, he did what he said’ and the West Valley is better for it, much less the county,” Hickman said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police set up scene to process evidence....

KTAR.com

Armed suspect fatally shot by police officers in Phoenix

An armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

1 hour ago

The annual Strategic School Staffing Summit, run by Arizona State University's Mary Lou Fulton Teac...

Analisa Valdez/Cronkite News

Arizona public schools struggle to fill teaching positions as leaders brainstorm school staffing solutions

Public school educators say they are some of the most underpaid and overworked laborers, and many are quitting or leaving the profession.

3 hours ago

(Yelp photo)...

Tom Kuebel

8 Arizona pizza parlors ranked in nation’s top 100

Eight Arizona pizza parlors were ranked among the top 100 in the nation with four located in the Valley and four located in the high country.

3 hours ago

The Adero Scottsdale resort in Fountain Hills, Arizona. (Adero Scottsdale Photo)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Texas buyer found for Adero Scottsdale resort in receivership

After being placed in a receivership following its ownership’s failure to make mortgage payments, a buyer has been lined up to acquire the Adero Scottsdale resort.

4 hours ago

(KTAR photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 16-19

From a paradise home to a working vendor who was stabbed, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix from the extended holiday weekend.

12 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man in early 30s shot and killed at north Phoenix apartment complex

Detectives are investigating a homicide which left a man in his early 30s dead in an apartment complex Monday morning.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Clint Hickman says threats deterring Arizonans from seeking office