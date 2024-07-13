Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect sought in Ahwatukee shooting that killed 19-year-old, injured another

Jul 12, 2024, 7:27 PM

A 19-year-old died and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in Ahw...

A 19-year-old died and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in Ahwatukee. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One man died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Ahwatukee early Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Serafina at South Mountain apartment complex near Interstate 10 and Elliot Road after 2 a.m. for a shooting call.

They found two men near the complex’s swimming pool suffering from gunshot wounds, both of whom were hospitalized. One of the men, 19-year-old Kashmir Vaughn, later died from his injuries at the hospital. The other was released after receiving treatment for injuries that weren’t expected to be life-threatening.

Two groups were arguing inside the pool’s fenced areas before the shooting occurred, detectives learned from talking to witnesses and detaining individuals believed to be involved.

No arrests have been made, as of 7 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

