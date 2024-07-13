PHOENIX — One man died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Ahwatukee early Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Serafina at South Mountain apartment complex near Interstate 10 and Elliot Road after 2 a.m. for a shooting call.

They found two men near the complex’s swimming pool suffering from gunshot wounds, both of whom were hospitalized. One of the men, 19-year-old Kashmir Vaughn, later died from his injuries at the hospital. The other was released after receiving treatment for injuries that weren’t expected to be life-threatening.

Two groups were arguing inside the pool’s fenced areas before the shooting occurred, detectives learned from talking to witnesses and detaining individuals believed to be involved.

No arrests have been made, as of 7 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.