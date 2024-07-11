PHOENIX – Rep. Greg Stanton on Thursday became the second Arizona Democratic congressman to call for President Joe Biden to exit the presidential race, saying it was “for the sake of American democracy.”

Stanton explained his stance in the following statement:

Back in 2020, long before Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee of our party, I endorsed his candidacy for President — and I’m proud of that decision. President Biden has been one of our country’s most effective modern chief executives, and has truly delivered for Arizona – signing into law a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure, the most consequential bill ever to fight climate change and protect our water, lowering drug prices for seniors, and turbocharging the U.S. semiconductor industry. On top of that, he’s one of the most decent people to ever occupy the White House. Perhaps President Biden’s most defining legacy, though, is as a fierce defender of American democracy. Donald Trump poses an existential threat to our Constitution and the rule of law, and to the hard-fought rights Americans have enjoyed for generations. A second Trump term would be devastating for our Republic and the stakes in this election could not be higher. The Democratic Party must have a nominee who can effectively make the case against Trump, and have the confidence of the American people to handle the rigors of the hardest job on the planet for the next four years. For the sake of American democracy, and to continue to make progress on our shared priorities, I believe it is time for the President to step aside as our nominee.

Stanton is second Arizona Democratic congressman calling for Biden to exit

Stanton, a former Phoenix mayor, joined Rep. Raul Grijalva of Tucson in saying it’s time for Biden to step aside.

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva told The New York Times last week. “What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Katie Hobbs said Biden “has a lot to do” when it comes to concerns about his age.

A growing list of Democrats are calling for the 81-year-old Biden to step aside and let another candidate take on Trump, who is 78. Hobbs wouldn’t go that far, but she acknowledged the issue.

“I know that Arizonans have been concerned about the president’s age, and since the debate I think those concerns are even more top of mind,” Hobbs told reporters.

“And I think the president has a lot to do to assure Arizona and Americans, and I know that he knows that that is his job over the coming weeks.”

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.