Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton calls on Joe Biden to exit presidential race

Jul 11, 2024, 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:55 pm

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona speaks prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at Intel in Chandle...

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona speaks prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at Intel in Chandler on March 20, 2024. The Democratic congressman called on Biden to exit the presidential race on July 11, 2024. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Rep. Greg Stanton on Thursday became the second Arizona Democratic congressman to call for President Joe Biden to exit the presidential race, saying it was “for the sake of American democracy.”

Stanton explained his stance in the following statement:

Back in 2020, long before Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee of our party, I endorsed his candidacy for President — and I’m proud of that decision. President Biden has been one of our country’s most effective modern chief executives, and has truly delivered for Arizona – signing into law a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure, the most consequential bill ever to fight climate change and protect our water, lowering drug prices for seniors, and turbocharging the U.S. semiconductor industry. On top of that, he’s one of the most decent people to ever occupy the White House.

Perhaps President Biden’s most defining legacy, though, is as a fierce defender of American democracy. Donald Trump poses an existential threat to our Constitution and the rule of law, and to the hard-fought rights Americans have enjoyed for generations. A second Trump term would be devastating for our Republic and the stakes in this election could not be higher.

The Democratic Party must have a nominee who can effectively make the case against Trump, and have the confidence of the American people to handle the rigors of the hardest job on the planet for the next four years. For the sake of American democracy, and to continue to make progress on our shared priorities, I believe it is time for the President to step aside as our nominee.

Stanton is second Arizona Democratic congressman calling for Biden to exit

Stanton, a former Phoenix mayor, joined Rep. Raul Grijalva of Tucson in saying it’s time for Biden to step aside.

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva told The New York Times last week. “What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

RELATED STORIES

On Wednesday, Gov. Katie Hobbs said Biden “has a lot to do” when it comes to concerns about his age.

A growing list of Democrats are calling for the 81-year-old Biden to step aside and let another candidate take on Trump, who is 78. Hobbs wouldn’t go that far, but she acknowledged the issue.

“I know that Arizonans have been concerned about the president’s age, and since the debate I think those concerns are even more top of mind,” Hobbs told reporters.

“And I think the president has a lot to do to assure Arizona and Americans, and I know that he knows that that is his job over the coming weeks.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

KTAR Video

Video: AZ Political Podcast: Do Democrats have a plan B if Biden doesn’t run? A look at what the polls say

In the aftermath of the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Jim Sharpe sits down with Arizona pollster Mike Noble, CEO of Noble Predicaments, to see if the Democratic party has a back up plan for if the Biden decides not to run for reelection. Video: Jeremy Schnell and […]

1 hour ago

An aerial view shows smoke from the Pius Fire in northern Arizona on July 9, 2024....

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders for Pius Fire northeast of Payson remain in effect 4 days later

Evacuation orders for the Pius Fire in northern Arizona remained in effect Thursday, four days after they were issued.

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Should President Joe Biden drop out of the presidential race? #news #politics #election2024

Jim Sharpe talks about the many people who have called for Joe Biden to step down and if the President should listen in Thursday’s Sharper Point Commentary.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Will bill banning undocumented immigrants from voting make it to the Senate?

Will bill banning undocumented immigrants from voting make it to the Senate? Mike Broomhead shares his take. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona voters by the numbers #americanpolitics #news #arizona

This week’s War Room on Outspoken with Bruce & Gaydos, the guys are joined by national talk show host Chad Benson, democratic strategist Stacy Pearson and CEO of HighGround, Inc. Chuck Coughlin look at Arizona voters by the numbers.

4 hours ago

Smoke from a Phoenix auto body shop fire was visible for miles on July 11, 2024....

KTAR.com

Smoke visible for miles as crews get Phoenix auto shop fire under control

Smoke was visible for miles Thursday morning as crews put out a fire at a west Phoenix auto body shop, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Arizona Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton calls on Joe Biden to exit presidential race