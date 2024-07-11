PHOENIX — Two teenagers were indicted after they allegedly set off an explosive device at the front door of a Mesa home, injuring the homeowner, authorities said Thursday.

Eliyzar Frias, 19, and Daniel Traynor, 18, approached a home near Guadalupe Road and Arizona Avenue on the night of June 13 and placed the device at the front door, according to a press release from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The homeowner was alerted to movement outside the door by a security system and when he neared it, the device went off.

Several windows were shattered as a result, including one directly above the owner’s head, according to the release. The victim believed he had been shot.

The explosion caused thousands of dollars in damages to the house.

Frias and Traynor face several charges and are being held on a $100,000 secured appearance bond. The charges are:

One count of arson of an occupied structure.

One count of aggravated assault.

One count of depositing explosives.

One count of criminal damage.

One count of disorderly conduct.

“Regardless of someone’s age, these destructive and potentially deadly acts will not be tolerated,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in the release.

