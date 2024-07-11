Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man extradited, arrested for murder of 15-year-old girl in 20-year-old cold case

Jul 10, 2024, 9:09 PM

Sergio Reyes was arrested Wednesday for the alleged brutal sexual assault and murder of 15-year-old...

Sergio Reyes was arrested Wednesday for the alleged brutal sexual assault and murder of 15-year-old Elena Lasswell. (Lasswell photo courtesy of Phoenix PD, mugshot via MCSO)

(Lasswell photo courtesy of Phoenix PD, mugshot via MCSO)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was extradited from Mexico and arrested for the alleged killing of a teenage girl exactly 20 years after she was found dead, the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the girl’s home near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road on July 10, 2004, just after 8 p.m. on a Saturday, where life-saving measures failed as she was pronounced dead in her room. The victim, Elena Lasswell, was 15 years old.

RELATED STORIES

The case was turned over to detectives, who used Silent Witness to look for community support in finding a lead, but the case went cold.

A new development came in 2012, when detectives utilized DNA collection to build a profile of a suspect named Sergio Reyes. More DNA evidence later confirmed Reyes as the suspect in March 2013, Phoenix PD said.

A Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted Reyes for the murder of Lasswell in 2014, which would start the process of extradition due to him living in Mexico at the time.

The U.S. Marshals Service located Reyes and brought him back to the United States to be arrested Wednesday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

There were fewer DUI arrests in Arizona in 2024 than in 2023. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Fewer Fourth of July DUI arrests in Arizona this year than in 2023

There were fewer Fourth of July DUI arrests reported in Arizona over the recent holiday weekend than in 2023, but with a caveat.

4 hours ago

A Gilbert PD K9 vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday. (Gilbert PD Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

Gilbert PD K9 vehicle crashes in Queen Creek while traveling to emergency service call

A Gilbert Police Department K9 vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Queen Creek, Gilbert PD confirmed.

7 hours ago

Both drivers involved in a head-on collision in west Phoenix on Wednesday died. (Phoenix PD video s...

KTAR.com

Both drivers dead after head-on collision in west Phoenix

Two drivers died and a passenger sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision in west Phoenix on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

Tiger licking snow at Phoenix Zoo...

Payne Moses

SRP bringing 10 tons of snow to Phoenix Zoo, offering seasonal zoo discount for customers

SRP is serving up 10 tons of snow at Phoenix Zoo on July 19, several animal habitats to become winter wonderlands for guests' delight.

9 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona sits behind a desk in an office while wearing a hat and Univers...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democratic congressman provides update on his battle with cancer

Three months after revealing that he has cancer, U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona announced he is a step closer to returning to Capitol Hill.

10 hours ago

With an Arizona flag behind him, President Joe Biden gives a speech at the Tempe Center for the Art...

Kevin Stone

Gov. Katie Hobbs says President Joe Biden ‘has a lot to do’ to assure Arizonans about age

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Wednesday that President Joe Biden “has a lot to do” when it comes to concerns about his age.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Man extradited, arrested for murder of 15-year-old girl in 20-year-old cold case