ARIZONA NEWS

Prescott Valley PD K9 Kato locates assortment of meth, fentanyl during traffic stop

Jul 11, 2024, 4:25 AM

PVPD K9 Kato sniffed out meth and fentanyl on Tuesday during a stop for a civil traffic violation. (PVPD photo)

PVPD K9 Kato sniffed out meth and fentanyl on Tuesday during a stop for a civil traffic violation. (PVPD photo)

(PVPD photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Kato, a K9 with the Prescott Valley Police Department, sniffed out pounds of meth and thousands of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Two men from Phoenix, 33-year-old Erik Zamora-Bernal and 18-year-old Eduardo Ramirez, were arrested as a result of Kato’s work.

The stop occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, when Zamora-Bernal and Ramirez had allegedly committed a civil traffic violation.

Kato was brought in for an “exterior free air sniff of the vehicle, and he detected the presence of narcotics,” according to PVPD. The ensuing search yielded about 38 pounds of methamphetamine and 20,000 fentanyl pills.

Zamora-Bernal and Ramirez both admitted to the offense and were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center, PVPD said.

