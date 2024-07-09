Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Ray Fire at 10% containment, Shake Fire burns 110 acres

Jul 9, 2024, 2:45 PM | Updated: 10:52 pm

The Ray Fire burning southeast of metro Phoenix....

The Ray Fire forced evacuations for some residents southeast of metro Phoenix on July 9, 2024. (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo)

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Ray Fire is estimated to have burned 51 acres and is at 10% containment as of Tuesday night, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shake Fire, just north of Kearny and west of State Route 177, is estimated to have burned 110 acres. The blaze is burning less than a mile south of the Ray Fire.

Firefighters have stopped forward progress on both fires as several evacuations were lifted, yet “GO” status remains for 150 residences.

“GO” status is in place for the 500 block of Hartfield and the 400 block of Jamestown.

A shelter has been set up at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints located at 200 Hammond Drive in Kearny.

The 500 block of Greenwich and Breezeway and Saguaro mobile home parks remain in “READY” status.

The “GO” status for all residents north of Shake Drive near Kearny have also been lifted and returned to “READY.”

All residents north of Shake Drive near Kearny were placed into “GO” status at about 2:20 p.m., according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. Residents south of Shake Boulevard were in “SET” status, meaning they needed to be prepared to evacuate.

Kearny is about 85 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

What’s known about the Ray Fire?

The blaze was first reported at about 10:45 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Southbound State Route 177 was closed indefinitely at milepost 144 as a result but is now open in both directions as of Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

What’s known about the Shake Fire?

The Shake Fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. The blaze is burning less than a mile south of the Ray Fire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) approved Arizona’s request for assistance on Tuesday, allowing the federal government to cover up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

Firefighters made air drops over the southeast side before strong winds and darkness forced air crews to remain on the ground.

Approximately 200 resources are assigned to both fires, including hand crews, engines and water tenders.

