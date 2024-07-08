Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

50-year-old Texas man is 3rd hiker to die at Grand Canyon National Park in recent weeks

Jul 8, 2024, 4:00 PM

Bright Angel Trail begins its descent into the Grand Canyon from from Grand Canyon Village on the S...

Bright Angel Trail begins its descent into the Grand Canyon from Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim. (National Park Service Photo)

(National Park Service Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A 50-year-old Texas man died over the weekend while trying to hike out of the Grand Canyon, authorities announced Monday.

It was the third Grand Canyon National Park hiker death in recent weeks.

In the latest incident, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received word around 2 p.m. Sunday of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail.

Xanterra Fire and Security and National Park Service medical personnel responded to the scene, where bystanders initiated CPR.

Attempts to resuscitate the hiker, whose name was not released, were unsuccessful.

The San Angelo man was hiking up to the South Rim after an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens, according to park officials. He was about 100 feet below the Bright Angel Trailhead when he became unresponsive.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the case.

What were the other recent Grand Canyon hiker deaths?

The previous weekend, a 69-year-old Texas man died while hiking near the bottom of the Grand Canyon. He was trying to reach Phantom Ranch via the South Kaibab Trail for an overnight stay when he lost consciousness and could not be resuscitated.

RELATED STORIES

And two weeks before that incident, a 41-year-old man died while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail after spending the night at the Bright Angel Campground at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

While park officials haven’t indicated whether heat was a factor in the recent fatalities, they have issued warnings about the dangers of hiking at Arizona’s most popular tourist attraction during periods of extreme heat.

Rangers advise against hiking in the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the summer, when temperatures can reach over 120 degrees in the shade on exposed trails.

Additionally, rescue efforts can take longer during the summer due to limited staff, the number of calls and employee safety requirements, according to park officials. Also, helicopters could be unable to fly during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Hope Tucker was found dead on July 8, 2024. (Buckeye Police Department photo)...

KTAR.com

Missing Buckeye woman, dog found dead nearly 2 months after car broke down on I-10

A missing Buckeye woman and her dog were found dead nearly two months after her car broke down on Interstate 10, authorities said Monday.

28 minutes ago

Dying saguaro cactuses...

David Veenstra

Phoenix breaks nearly 40-year-old daily heat record on Monday

A new daily heat record was reached on Monday in Phoenix as the temperature reached 116 degrees on July 8 for the first time in city history.

1 hour ago

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed near Sunset Point July 8, 2024, due to a brush fire. (ADOT Phot...

KTAR.com

Southbound Interstate 17 closed near Sunset Point for Perry Tank Fire

Interstate 17 was closed in both directions near Sunset Point on Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Stock image of stacks of hundred-dollar bills. A Phoenix player hit a progressive jackpot worth $33...

KTAR.com

Phoenix player hits $335,939 progressive jackpot in Arizona Lottery Fast Play game

A lucky player hit a progressive jackpot worth $335,939 last week in an Arizona Lottery Fast Play game, officials announced Monday.

3 hours ago

Banner Imaging and HeartFlow are collaborating to offer a new program to help new patients detect c...

Bailey Leasure

New Banner Health Center in Scottsdale is set to open Tuesday

A new Banner health center in Scottsdale that will provide primary care and other health services, is set to open Tuesday.

4 hours ago

File photo of a sample ballot. Three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to quali...

Kevin Stone

Here are the 3 Arizona voter initiatives that met signature deadline for 2024 election

The organizers for three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot before last week’s deadline.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

50-year-old Texas man is 3rd hiker to die at Grand Canyon National Park in recent weeks