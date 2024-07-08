PHOENIX – A 50-year-old Texas man died over the weekend while trying to hike out of the Grand Canyon, authorities announced Monday.

It was the third Grand Canyon National Park hiker death in recent weeks.

In the latest incident, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received word around 2 p.m. Sunday of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail.

Xanterra Fire and Security and National Park Service medical personnel responded to the scene, where bystanders initiated CPR.

Attempts to resuscitate the hiker, whose name was not released, were unsuccessful.

The San Angelo man was hiking up to the South Rim after an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens, according to park officials. He was about 100 feet below the Bright Angel Trailhead when he became unresponsive.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the case.

What were the other recent Grand Canyon hiker deaths?

The previous weekend, a 69-year-old Texas man died while hiking near the bottom of the Grand Canyon. He was trying to reach Phantom Ranch via the South Kaibab Trail for an overnight stay when he lost consciousness and could not be resuscitated.

And two weeks before that incident, a 41-year-old man died while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail after spending the night at the Bright Angel Campground at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

While park officials haven’t indicated whether heat was a factor in the recent fatalities, they have issued warnings about the dangers of hiking at Arizona’s most popular tourist attraction during periods of extreme heat.

Rangers advise against hiking in the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the summer, when temperatures can reach over 120 degrees in the shade on exposed trails.

Additionally, rescue efforts can take longer during the summer due to limited staff, the number of calls and employee safety requirements, according to park officials. Also, helicopters could be unable to fly during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.