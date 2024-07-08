PHOENIX – A Goodyear man told police he killed his wife over the weekend to end her pain and suffering, according to court records.

Michael Gelleny, 67, is accused of murdering 65-year-old Brenda Gelleny on Saturday at the couple’s West Valley home.

He was booked into jail that evening on suspicion of first-degree murder and evidence tampering.

His bond was set at $1 million, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Friday.

What does arrest report say about Goodyear man who allegedly killed wife?

Gelleny called the Goodyear Police Department around 4:50 p.m. to report that he shot his wife once in the back of the head “to make it as quick as possibly (sic) without pain,” according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

Brenda Gelleny was unaware of her husband’s plan, according to the arrest report.

“He stated she had been in pain and suffering for over four years and he decided to end her life,” the probable cause statement says. “Michael stated he had been thinking of killing his wife for a couple of weeks, however since Monday of this week, he decided to actually do it.”

The arrest report didn’t mention a cause for Brenda Gelleny’s pain and suffering.

Gelleny said he kissed his wife and told her he loved her before shooting her while she walked down the hallway, according to the probable cause statement. He then dragged his wife into a bedroom and closed the door. He told police he mopped up in the hallway afterward so their cat didn’t get into the blood.

Gelleny said he contemplated taking his own life before deciding he would turn himself in, according to the arrest report.

Detectives serving a search warrant at the scene near Estrella Parkway and Tanglewood Drive, in Goodyear’s Estrella community, found a note he wrote detailing what he did and giving instructions for taking care of the cat.

