Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the 3 Arizona voter initiatives that met signature deadline for 2024 election

Jul 8, 2024, 11:00 AM

File photo of a sample ballot. Three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to quali...

Three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to qualify for the November 2024 ballot. (Cronkite News File Photo)

(Cronkite News File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The organizers for three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot before last week’s deadline.

Petitions for measures to ensure abortion rights, overhaul the state’s primary election system and raise the minimum wage were filed on Wednesday, the last day to do so, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Office said it will process the Arizona Abortion Access Act, Make Elections Fair initiative and One Fair Wage Act by Aug. 1.

The Arizona voter initiatives still have to withstand the signature review process and potential legal challenges to appear on ballots across the state during the Nov. 5 general election.

The ones that make the cut will join multiple ballot measures referred to voters by the Arizona Legislature, including the Secure the Border Act.

What do we know about Arizona voter initiatives?

The Arizona Abortion Access Act garnered the most attention and the most signatures. Arizona for Abortion Access, the group behind the campaign, turned in 823,685 signatures, more than double the 383,923 necessary to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

The Arizona Abortion Access Act would establish a fundamental right to abortion until the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus. It also would allow the procedure later in the pregnancy to protect the mother’s physical or mental health.

The Make Elections Fair initiative, which would eliminate party-based primary elections, is another proposed constitutional amendment. The Make Elections Fair PAC turned in 584,124 signatures, over 200,000 more than required.

RELATED STORIES

Under the proposed amendment, general election candidates would be chosen through single primaries for each office, with voters of any affiliation able to participate.

The One Fair Wage Act needs 255,949 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, a lower threshold than the other two Arizona voter initiatives because it’s not a constitutional amendment. One Fair Wage Action, the group behind the campaign, submitted 354,278 signatures.

The measure would increase the state’s minimum wage by $1 above the cost of living increases for 2025 and 2026. It also would require employees to pay tipped workers the full minimum wage over time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image of a Goodyear Police Department on the left and the mugshot of Michael Gelleny on the r...

KTAR.com

West Valley man behind bars after allegedly killing wife over holiday weekend

A Goodyear man is behind bars after allegedly killing his wife over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said Monday.

49 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What metro Phoenix needs to change to combat extreme heat

What metro Phoenix needs to change to combat extreme heat. Jim Sharpe explains in his Sharper Point commentary.

2 hours ago

A project to widen a highway through Prescott started on Monday, according to transportation offici...

Bailey Leasure

State Route 69 project to widen highway through Prescott begins

The State Route 69 project, that will add one lane to the State Route 69 highway in Prescott, started on Monday.

2 hours ago

Stock photo of a police car with lights on at night. Two people were found dead inside a car near D...

KTAR.com

2 people with gunshot wounds found dead inside car near west Phoenix mall

Two people were found dead inside a car near a west Phoenix mall on Sunday night, authorities said. The victims had gunshot wounds.

3 hours ago

A woman was hospitalized Sunday after she was shot in west Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department phot...

Damon Allred

Woman hospitalized after west Phoenix shooting

A woman was sent to the hospital Sunday after she was found with a gunshot wound in Phoenix, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Abortion rights and anti-abortion protesters are separated by barriers at the Supreme Court in Wash...

Alex Cunningham/Cronkite News

Abortion ballot measure in Arizona could drive turnout as Biden campaigns on reproductive rights

Democrats are banking on abortion as their saving grace in Arizona, where President Joe Biden currently lags Donald Trump in their rematch.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Here are the 3 Arizona voter initiatives that met signature deadline for 2024 election