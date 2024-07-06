Woman dies, 5 others hospitalized after fiery crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman died, and five more people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision in north Phoenix on Friday night, according to authorities.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call involving a vehicle collision near Pinnacle Peak Road and Tatum Boulevard.

Phoenix Fire arrived and extinguished two vehicles that were on fire.

Six people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. However, 53-year-old Juliene Aumani later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Detectives took over the investigation, and their initial information suggests a 19-year-old woman was driving a Fiat west on Pinnacle Peak Road when her car left the roadway and hit some bushes and trees on the north side of the road.

The Fiat then came back on the road and crossed the center line, striking a Toyota Corolla with five people inside. Aumani was the only passenger who died. One other passenger was critically injured, but the other three are stable, according to authorities.

The driver of the Fiat is also expected to survive. Detectives are working to determine if impairment was a factor.

No other information was made available and the case is still active.

