ARIZONA NEWS

Woman shot dead overnight at downtown Phoenix hotel

Jul 5, 2024, 8:00 PM

A woman was shot and killed overnight at a hotel in downtown Phoenix. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman at a downtown Phoenix hotel overnight Thursday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police responded to the hotel Friday morning around 3:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and Adams Street where they found a woman who had been shot in a hotel room.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

All other details are part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information to the case should provide an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Helpful information will be met with a reward.

