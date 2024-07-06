Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Transcanyon Waterline construction closures to begin in October

Jul 6, 2024, 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

Construction along the Plateau Point Trail Summer 2024. (NPS Photo)...

Construction along the Plateau Point Trail Summer 2024. (NPS Photo)

(NPS Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The National Park Service has announced the inner canyon trails and facilities will start to close on Oct. 21 for the Transcanyon Waterline construction project.

The closures are part of the project to repair the Transcanyon Waterline that supplies water for the community and visitors to the Grand Canyon National Park.

Where are the closures and how long will they last?

  • Bright Angel Trail north of Havasupai Gardens and the Silver Bridge that crosses the Colorado River: Oct. 21, 2024-May 14, 2025.
  • Bright Angel Campground: Nov. 4, 2024-May 14, 2025.
  • Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail Junction north of Havasupai Gardens to Plateau Point: Oct. 12, 2023-May 14, 2025.

RELATED STORIES

Visitors will still be able to use the upper portion of the Bright Angel Trail, from the South Rim to Havasupai Gardens, and the Tonto Trail. The South Kaibab Trail will remain open for hikers, according to a news release.

The construction areas and schedule are subject to change. More information, including an interactive map, is available online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

cop cars sitting in neighborhood...

KTAR.com

Woman dies, 5 others hospitalized after fiery crash in north Phoenix

A woman died, and five more people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision in north Phoenix on Friday night, according to authorities. 

2 hours ago

Arizona seniors have the 12th highest credit card debt in the nation, according to a recent data re...

Bailey Leasure

LendingTree: Arizona seniors have 12th-most credit card debt in US

Arizona seniors have the 12th-most credit card debt in the US, according to a data release from LendingTree.

4 hours ago

100 Days of Summer campaign needs food donations this July...

Serena O'Sullivan

St. Vincent de Paul asks for food donations to help needy families in Phoenix

St. Vincent de Paul wants Valley residents to donate food to help those in need for the second phase of its 100 Days of Summer campaign.

5 hours ago

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants closed down and sold its downtown Chandler location in mid-2024. (N...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Former Serrano’s restaurant in Chandler sold to New Mexico operator

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants has sold its former Chandler location to another restaurant operator based in New Mexico.

6 hours ago

A woman was shot and killed overnight at a hotel in downtown Phoenix. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix ...

KTAR.com

Woman shot dead overnight at downtown Phoenix hotel

Officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman at a downtown Phoenix hotel overnight Thursday, Phoenix PD said.

15 hours ago

Phoenix saw a daily heat record broken on Friday, measured at 118 degrees. (Photo by Mario Toma/Get...

KTAR.com

Daily heat record over 40 years old broken in Phoenix on Friday

A new daily record for high temperatures on July 5 was broken in Phoenix, as Valley residents endured a sweltering Fourth of July weekend. 

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Transcanyon Waterline construction closures to begin in October