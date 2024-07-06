Transcanyon Waterline construction closures to begin in October

PHOENIX — The National Park Service has announced the inner canyon trails and facilities will start to close on Oct. 21 for the Transcanyon Waterline construction project.

The closures are part of the project to repair the Transcanyon Waterline that supplies water for the community and visitors to the Grand Canyon National Park.

Where are the closures and how long will they last?

Bright Angel Trail north of Havasupai Gardens and the Silver Bridge that crosses the Colorado River: Oct. 21 , 2024-May 14, 2025.

, 2024-May 14, 2025. Bright Angel Campground: Nov. 4, 2024-May 14, 2025.

Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail Junction north of Havasupai Gardens to Plateau Point: Oct . 12, 2023-May 14, 2025.

Visitors will still be able to use the upper portion of the Bright Angel Trail, from the South Rim to Havasupai Gardens, and the Tonto Trail. The South Kaibab Trail will remain open for hikers, according to a news release.

The construction areas and schedule are subject to change. More information, including an interactive map, is available online.

