Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Grand Canyon National Park planning a $208M waterline repair

Mar 15, 2023, 6:00 PM
(Grand Canyon National Park Photo)...
(Grand Canyon National Park Photo)
(Grand Canyon National Park Photo)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A $208 million multi-year repair is planned for the Transcanyon Waterline that supplies water for the local community and millions of visitors to Grand Canyon National Park.

National Park Service officials said the repairs and upgrades on the waterline within the inner canyon and the South Rim will ensure the park is able to meet water supply needs for at least the next 50 years and support 6 million annual visitors and some 2,500 year-round residents.

They said work planned for the coming months will focus on establishing construction infrastructure and staging areas in the Grand Canyon Village Area on the South Rim.

Park Service officials said the work should not cause any restrictions or closures this year that would impact visitors.

RELATED STORIES

The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

Originally built in the 1960s, the 12.5-mile waterline provides the potable water for all facilities on the South Rim and inner canyon facilities within the park.

Park Service officials said that since 2010, there have been more than 85 major breaks in the waterline with each repair often costing more than $25,000.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax gives help to single moms in the Valley

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on a Valley company that works to provide help to single mothers.
21 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Margareth Suzette Orah)...
KTAR.com

Residents told to evacuate in Sedona due to flooding

Residents in parts of Sedona were told to evacuate due to severe flooding in the area caused from snowmelts and rain.
21 hours ago
FILE - A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan....
Associated Press

Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge

A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit that poses a threat to the nationwide availability of a popular abortion medication.
21 hours ago
Navajo County Attorney's Office photo)...
Associated Press

Ex-Winslow High coach gets prison for sex crimes with minors

A former Winslow High School wrestling coach has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving underage children.
21 hours ago
Phoenix commuters drive on the I-10 Freeway during the morning commute to work April 5, 2005 in Pho...
KTAR.com

Mesa to launch Operation Safer Streets to target fatal driving behaviors

The City of Mesa announced it is launching Operation Safer Streets in an attempt to limit fatal and serious vehicle collisions.
21 hours ago
Mohammad Alkurdi...
KTAR.com

Chandler resident accused of killing wife while their 4 children were home

A Chandler resident was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting his wife to death while their young children were home, authorities said.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
Grand Canyon National Park planning a $208M waterline repair