207 fire calls for service in Phoenix on the Fourth of July...

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department had a busy Fourth of July night, authorities announced on Friday. There was a total of 207 fire calls for service in the city on Thursday.

Specifically, there were 194 fire calls in which Phoenix firetrucks responded within the city limits.

However, many more fires required organizations outside of Phoenix to come into the city and help fight growing blazes.

“That final number of 207 represents regional partners coming into Phoenix to assist with the fires as well,” Phoenix FD said on social media.

What caused the 207 fire calls for service this Fourth of July in Phoenix?

There were many different types of fires that sprung up as Phoenicians celebrated the Fourth of July.

House fires, tree fires, dumpster fires, alley fires and grass fires all blazed within the city’s limits.

•Total fire calls for service Thursday, July 4th in the city of Phoenix- 207.

•That same number in 2023- 256.

There was a huge leap in fire activity on the holiday compared to the day before.

In fact, the amount of fires blazing within the city has risen each day of the work week.

Monday, 7/1: 42 calls for fire

Tuesday, 7/2: 53 calls for fire

Wednesday, 7/3: 59 calls for fire

Phoenix FD shared further fire statistics on social media.

