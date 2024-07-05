Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Fire Department responded to 207 calls for service involving fires this Fourth of July

Jul 5, 2024, 11:50 AM

207 fire calls for service in Phoenix on the Fourth of July...

There was a total of 207 fire calls for service in Phoenix on July 4, 2024, authorities said. (File photo by the Phoenix Fire Department)

(File photo by the Phoenix Fire Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department had a busy Fourth of July night, authorities announced on Friday. There was a total of 207 fire calls for service in the city on Thursday.

Specifically, there were 194 fire calls in which Phoenix firetrucks responded within the city limits.

However, many more fires required organizations outside of Phoenix to come into the city and help fight growing blazes.

“That final number of 207 represents regional partners coming into Phoenix to assist with the fires as well,” Phoenix FD said on social media.

What caused the 207 fire calls for service this Fourth of July in Phoenix?

There were many different types of fires that sprung up as Phoenicians celebrated the Fourth of July.

House fires, tree fires, dumpster fires, alley fires and grass fires all blazed within the city’s limits.

There was a huge leap in fire activity on the holiday compared to the day before.

In fact, the amount of fires blazing within the city has risen each day of the work week.

  • Monday, 7/1: 42 calls for fire
  • Tuesday, 7/2: 53 calls for fire
  • Wednesday, 7/3: 59 calls for fire

Phoenix FD shared further fire statistics on social media.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gastelum was also sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for violating his federal probatio...

KTAR.com

Douglas man sentenced for alien smuggling resulting in death

The man was also sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for violating his federal probation from a prior alien smuggling conviction.

1 hour ago

The $106 million project on the interchange connecting I-40/US 93 is set to get underway on July 11...

KTAR.com

Construction to begin next week on I-40/US 93 Kingman interchange

The $106 million project on the interchange connecting I-40/US 93 is set to get underway on July 11, Arizona DOT said.

6 hours ago

missing 70-year-old man...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing 70-year-old man last seen in Litchfield Park

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 70-year-old man last seen on Thursday night in Litchfield Park.

9 hours ago

stolen vehicle investigation in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Arizona DPS arrests 5 while serving search warrant in Phoenix chop shop

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Vehicle Theft Task Force arrested five suspects as part of a stolen vehicle investigation in Phoenix,

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man found dead on Thursday after shooting in Phoenix

A shooting in Phoenix left a man dead and another man with a possible stab wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

10 hours ago

Mother Tucker's, a new tavern coming to Old Town Scottsdale, has a drink menu that features offerin...

KTAR.com

Mother Tucker’s Tavern to open in Old Town Scottsdale

Mother Tucker's Tavern, near North Scottsdale and Camelback Roads, aims to bring dive bar-style to Old Town Scottsdale with its retro feel.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to 207 calls for service involving fires this Fourth of July