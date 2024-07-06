Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former Serrano’s restaurant in Chandler sold to New Mexico operator

Jul 6, 2024, 5:00 AM

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants closed down and sold its downtown Chandler location in mid-2024. (N...

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants closed down and sold its downtown Chandler location in mid-2024. (NAI Horizon Photo)

(NAI Horizon Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants has sold its former Chandler location to another restaurant operator.

The deal for the 13,250-square-foot property closed Wednesday and was valued at $4.58 million or $346 per square foot.

The restaurant building was acquired by JAM Management LLC, which is owned by a group that operates restaurants in New Mexico, but one of its founding members, Joshua Martinez, lives in Chandler.

The Serrano’s family, which has operated the restaurant chain in the Valley for 45 years, announced in March that it would be closing the Chandler location at 141 S. Arizona Ave. and selling the real estate asset. It was the only location the company owned — the rest are leased — and it was the largest restaurant in the company’s portfolio and quite costly to run on a day-to-day basis.

The Chandler Serrano’s eatery closed in June, but the company’s other locations, and its fast-casual concept Pronto, are still open.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A woman was shot and killed overnight at a hotel in downtown Phoenix. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix ...

KTAR.com

Woman shot dead overnight at downtown Phoenix hotel

Officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman at a downtown Phoenix hotel overnight Thursday, Phoenix PD said.

9 hours ago

Phoenix saw a daily heat record broken on Friday, measured at 118 degrees. (Photo by Mario Toma/Get...

KTAR.com

Daily heat record over 40 years old broken in Phoenix on Friday

A new daily record for high temperatures on July 5 was broken in Phoenix, as Valley residents endured a sweltering Fourth of July weekend. 

13 hours ago

Kelly Paduchowski of Flagstaff was reported missing on June 30....

KTAR.com

Missing Flagstaff woman’s remains located, Flagstaff PD says

A missing Flagstaff woman's remains were found on Friday, the Flagstaff Police Department said. The investigation is ongoing.

14 hours ago

Gastelum was also sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for violating his federal probatio...

KTAR.com

Douglas man sentenced for noncitizen smuggling resulting in death

A Douglas man was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to transportation of illegal noncitizens for profit resulting in death on Jan. 31.

16 hours ago

207 fire calls for service in Phoenix on the Fourth of July...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Fire Department responded to 207 calls for service involving fires this Fourth of July

The Phoenix Fire Department had a busy Fourth of July night, authorities announced on Friday. There was a total of 207 fire calls for service.

17 hours ago

The $106 million project on the interchange connecting I-40/US 93 is set to get underway on July 11...

KTAR.com

Construction to begin next week on I-40/US 93 Kingman interchange

The $106 million project on the interchange connecting I-40/US 93 is set to get underway on July 11, Arizona DOT said.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Former Serrano’s restaurant in Chandler sold to New Mexico operator