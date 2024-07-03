Close
10-year-old boy dead after hiking in triple-digit heat at South Mountain

Jul 2, 2024, 5:41 PM | Updated: Jul 3, 2024, 2:24 pm

A 10-year-old boy is dead after hiking with relatives in triple-digit heat at South Mountain on Jul...

A 10-year-old boy is dead after hiking with relatives in triple-digit heat at South Mountain on July 2, 2024. (Phoenix Fire Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy died after overheating while hiking with relatives in triple-digit heat at South Mountain on Tuesday, authorities said.

The boy, identified as Cortinez Logan, and family had been hiking since the morning but firefighters with multiple departments were called to South Mountain around 2 p.m. for reports of a heat-related medical emergency, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email.

Firefighters found Logan about a mile up the trail and began treatment there. He was eventually taken off the mountain by a helicopter.

Logan was then taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died as a result of the heat-related incident. Logan and his family had recently moved to Phoenix from Missouri.

The high temperature in Phoenix was 113 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.

