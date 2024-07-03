PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy died after overheating while hiking with relatives in triple-digit heat at South Mountain on Tuesday, authorities said.

The boy, identified as Cortinez Logan, and family had been hiking since the morning but firefighters with multiple departments were called to South Mountain around 2 p.m. for reports of a heat-related medical emergency, the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email.

Firefighters found Logan about a mile up the trail and began treatment there. He was eventually taken off the mountain by a helicopter.

Logan was then taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died as a result of the heat-related incident. Logan and his family had recently moved to Phoenix from Missouri.

The high temperature in Phoenix was 113 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.