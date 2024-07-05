Missing Flagstaff woman’s remains located, Flagstaff PD says

PHOENIX – A missing Flagstaff woman’s remains have been found, the Flagstaff Police Department said on Friday.

Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing Sunday night, launching nearly a week-long investigation into her disappearance.

Over the course of the investigation, police processed evidence resulting in the arrest of her husband, 58-year-old Daniel Paduchowski, on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Coconino County Attorney William P. Ring explained in a statement released Friday that Daniel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body and possession of dangerous drugs.

He provided authorities with information leading to Kelly’s body, including the whereabouts of her phone and car keys.

According to Ring, Daniel agreed to a 16-year prison term with no early release available.

Police announced the arrest Monday night. At the time of the arrest, it was believed that she was a victim of homicide.

What do we know about the case of Kelly Paduchowski?

Data from Kelly Paduchowski’s cell phone placed it in the area of Schultz Creek Trail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Daniel Paduchowski was seen in the same area about an hour later. Kelly’s phone pinged at their shared residence in the Coconino Estates neighborhood around 12:15 p.m.

Her white Mazda CX-5 and Daniel were seen at Campbell Mesa trailhead around 1:30 p.m., police said.

The husband reported his wife missing, possibly in the Lake Mary area, at 7:39 p.m., police said.

Kelly Paduchowski was 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 138 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and white running shoes.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.