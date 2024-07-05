Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Missing Flagstaff woman’s remains located, Flagstaff PD says

Jul 5, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:55 pm

Kelly Paduchowski of Flagstaff was reported missing on June 30....

Kelly Paduchowski of Flagstaff was reported missing on June 30, 2024. (Photo via Flagstaff Police Department)

(Photo via Flagstaff Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A missing Flagstaff woman’s remains have been found, the Flagstaff Police Department said on Friday.

Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing Sunday night, launching nearly a week-long investigation into her disappearance.

Over the course of the investigation, police processed evidence resulting in the arrest of her husband, 58-year-old Daniel Paduchowski, on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Coconino County Attorney William P. Ring explained in a statement released Friday that Daniel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body and possession of dangerous drugs.

He provided authorities with information leading to Kelly’s body, including the whereabouts of her phone and car keys.

According to Ring, Daniel agreed to a 16-year prison term with no early release available.

Police announced the arrest Monday night. At the time of the arrest, it was believed that she was a victim of homicide.

RELATED STORIES

What do we know about the case of Kelly Paduchowski?

Data from Kelly Paduchowski’s cell phone placed it in the area of Schultz Creek Trail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Daniel Paduchowski was seen in the same area about an hour later. Kelly’s phone pinged at their shared residence in the Coconino Estates neighborhood around 12:15 p.m.

Her white Mazda CX-5 and Daniel were seen at Campbell Mesa trailhead around 1:30 p.m., police said.

The husband reported his wife missing, possibly in the Lake Mary area, at 7:39 p.m., police said.

Kelly Paduchowski was 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 138 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and white running shoes.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix saw a daily heat record broken on Friday, measured at 118 degrees. (Photo by Mario Toma/Get...

KTAR.com

Daily heat record over 40 years old broken in Phoenix on Friday

A new daily record for high temperatures on July 5 was broken in Phoenix, as Valley residents endured a sweltering Fourth of July weekend. 

1 hour ago

Gastelum was also sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for violating his federal probatio...

KTAR.com

Douglas man sentenced for noncitizen smuggling resulting in death

A Douglas man was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to transportation of illegal noncitizens for profit resulting in death on Jan. 31.

3 hours ago

207 fire calls for service in Phoenix on the Fourth of July...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Fire Department responded to 207 calls for service involving fires this Fourth of July

The Phoenix Fire Department had a busy Fourth of July night, authorities announced on Friday. There was a total of 207 fire calls for service.

5 hours ago

The $106 million project on the interchange connecting I-40/US 93 is set to get underway on July 11...

KTAR.com

Construction to begin next week on I-40/US 93 Kingman interchange

The $106 million project on the interchange connecting I-40/US 93 is set to get underway on July 11, Arizona DOT said.

8 hours ago

missing 70-year-old man...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing 70-year-old man last seen in Litchfield Park

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 70-year-old man last seen on Thursday night in Litchfield Park.

11 hours ago

stolen vehicle investigation in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Arizona DPS arrests 5 while serving search warrant in Phoenix chop shop

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Vehicle Theft Task Force arrested five suspects as part of a stolen vehicle investigation in Phoenix,

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Missing Flagstaff woman’s remains located, Flagstaff PD says