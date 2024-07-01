PHOENIX – For Arizonans who want to help choose the Republican or Democratic nominees for this year’s election cycle, Monday is the last day to register.

Unregistered Arizona residents who are qualified to vote can add themselves to the rolls at ServiceArizona.com.

“As long as you do it before midnight tonight, then you’re good to go for the July 30 primary,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday.

Voters who live in Maricopa County can visit BeBallotReady.vote to check their status ahead of the Arizona registration deadline.

Check out these important dates to ensure you can participate in the Primary Election happening July 30th! Review your voter registration status and get ready for the upcoming primary by visiting https://t.co/5s1LMk1ymR. #MaricopaCountyElections pic.twitter.com/7JIFtVcEEz — Maricopa County Elections (@MaricopaVote) June 11, 2024

“That’s where you could also sign up for text message alerts and email alerts to be able to track your ballot,” Richer said.

Who can vote in the Arizona primary election?

Republicans and Democrats are the only parties holding primaries in Maricopa County this year. There aren’t any Libertarian candidates at the county level, and the Green and No Labels parties are recognized only at the state level.

However, state law allows people registered as independent or party-not-designated to vote in a party primary.

“If you are an independent, or a party-not-declared, you can participate in the July 30 primary, but you must make a one-time ballot request for either the Republican Party’s primary ballot or for the Democratic Party’s primary ballot,” Richer said.

Unaffiliated registered voters can request a Democratic or Republican primary mail ballot at Request.Maricopa.vote by July 19. They also have the option of picking a ballot at any in-person vote center during the early-voting period or on Election Day.

The primary winners will earn spots on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.

When does early voting for Arizona primary election start?

Early voting for the primary election starts Wednesday. That means the county will start mailing out early ballots to members of the Active Early Voting List and voters who make one-time requests at Request.Maricopa.vote.

In addition, the county will open its first 11 in-person vote centers that day, along with all of its secure drop boxes. Additional vote centers will be phased in throughout the month, and more than 220 will be up and running on Election Day.

Maricopa County posted an interactive map at Locations.Maricopa.vote showing the metro Phoenix vote center and drop box sites, along with hours of operation and wait times.

The state’s most-populous county allows voters to cast in-person ballots, or submit completed early ballots, at any vote center. Voters can type an address into the interactive map to find the most convenient location.

What is the deadline for mailing in early ballots in Arizona?

Officials say voters who submit their completed early ballots through the postal service should mail them by July 23. That’s because ballots that arrive at the county election office after 7 p.m. on Election Day won’t be counted.

In fact, Richer said the county can finish compiling results faster if fewer voters wait until the last minute to turn in early ballots.

He said all early ballots received by July 27, the Saturday before Election Day, will be included in the first batch of results, which come out an hour after the polls close.

“That will allow us to scan it in. That will allow us to signature-verify it. That will allow us to send it to tabulation, and that will be available right at 8 p.m. when first results are produced,” he said.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.