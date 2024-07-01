Toddler died of a fentanyl overdose: 2 years later, mom sentenced...

Close
Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose in Scottsdale sentenced to over 11 years in prison

Jul 1, 2024, 10:29 AM

Gabrielle Marshall, 34, told Scottsdale Police her son got into her opiates. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Scottsdale woman whose toddler died of a fentanyl overdose two years ago was sentenced last week to prison.

Gabrielle Marshall, 34, was sentenced to spend 11-and-a-half years in prison for second-degree murder on Friday.

She pled guilty to this charge along with child abuse in April of this year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said.

Her sentencing comes as a result of events that took place in Sept. 19, 2022, MCAO said.

That’s when Scottsdale Police officers found her 13-month-old son who was cold to the touch and who had been given Narcan, prosecutors said. Police also found drug paraphernalia around Marshall’s home.

Marshall later admitted her son had gotten into her opiates, prosecutors said.

Police said the boy had ingested fentanyl. He later died at the hospital, MCAO said.

“Losing a child is an immeasurable agony,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a news release. “But knowing that because of your addiction your child is gone is something this mother will have to live with for the rest of her life.”

After her release, Marshall will face 10 years of probation, prosecutors said.

